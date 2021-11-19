Moyes keen on Germany international following cruel West Ham blow

West Ham are tracking Germany capped centre-back Niklas Stark from Hertha Berlin, as injuries may begin to blight the Hammers’ progress.

West Ham have started the season in tremendous fashion. The Hammers sit in third place, above Liverpool, and on the same points as reigning champions Manchester City.

The team has been fantastic overall, and a few players are standing out amid the terrific run.

One of those players is Angelo Ogbonna, who has played each Premier League game this season. However, he was forced off due to injury in the 3-2 victory against Liverpool in early November.

The Hammers’ worst fears were confirmed recently, as Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury. What’s more, an injury of that magnitude may well keep the centre-back out until the end of the season.

As such, David Moyes has been tracking a replacement centre-back. A new signing in that position would be key to continuing the great run his side are on.

According to a report from Sport (via West Ham Zone), Niklas Stark is a player Moyes is keen on. Indeed, the centre-back is a twice capped Germany international, and has performed consistently for Hertha Berlin over the past six years.

The German may well be intrigued by the prospect of European football. Indeed, West Ham have reached the last 32 of the Europa League, ensuring European football will be on offer into the new year.

West Ham United are interested in a deal for Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark West Ham are interested in completing a deal for Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark, who has twice been capped by Germany.

Stark is in the last year of his contract, and as such Berlin may want to sell up to guarantee a fee for the star.

The centre-back, who is also competent as a defensive-midfielder, is valued at £9million by Transfermarkt. Indeed, a deal may prove a simple one to be pulled off by West Ham.

Hammers stars price tag questioned

Declan Rice has been one of the standout performers in the entire of the Premier League this season. Manager David Moyes has previously spoken on Rice’s price tag, valuing the star over £100million.

That hefty price tag has been questioned by Nigel Winterburn, who cannot see where the fee comes from.

“Declan Rice isn’t the same price as Harry Kane, who was rumoured to be £150million,” he said.

“He is a terrific player but he’s only worth what someone is willing to pay. How can you put a figure on that? Because if West Ham want £120million but a club is not willing to pay that, then he’s going stay at West Ham at least until he lets his contract run down.”

Indeed, West Ham value Rice that highly because of the type of player he is. Furthermore, they will not want to part with him for a small fee, hence the tag they have placed on him.