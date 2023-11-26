West Ham transfers: David Moyes with tough decision to make as key factor points to winter exit for disgruntled star

Reports claim that Said Benrahma will be targeted by Saudi Arabian clubs in January and a change of agent could swing any potential deal.

The 28-year-old is currently in his sixth season in English football, the first two of which were at then Championship Brentford. The Hammers came calling in October 2020 and the Algeria international has gone on to make 146 appearances in all competitions. Benrahma has bagged 24 goal and 19 assists, playing a key role as the East End outfit won last season’s Europa Conference League.

The former Nice player enjoyed 26 league starts in 2021-2022 and 22 last term. However, he has been given the nod on just four occasions this season.

He started on the bench once again as West Ham beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The African came on for the last 27 minutes as two late goals gave the capital outfit all three points.

And it seems as though all is not happy with the midfield ace.

A report by Algerian outlet Fennec Football in late October suggested he is unhappy with his treatment at West Ham.

And the report added that Benrahma ‘intends to make a radical decision’ on his future.

A switch of venue to a club ‘which will offer him more possibilities’ has been mooted.

And, according to The Sun, that might mean a move to the Middle East in January.

Many players have trodden that particular path in recent times to take advantage of the riches on offer.

Benrahma may be among the next batch to do so.

Talks already under way as Benrahma seeks playing time

It has been an up-and-down Premier League campaign for West Ham United this season.

They have won their last two games to rise to ninth in the table while winning three of four in the Europa League.

Benrahma has played just a peripheral role in recent times and things may be coming to a head.

His new agent has connections to clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to The Sun.

And representatives have already spoken to Moyes in London about the former Angers loan star’s future.

It remains to be seen if the veteran tactician sanctions a winter exit for a player who has made such a contribution since arriving at the London Stadium.

But he clearly wants to play and the prospect of warming the bench is not on the agenda for the man with 23 international caps.

He has featured heavily in West Ham’s European campaign this term, with three starts in four Group A matches.

Whether that is enough to sustain his interest only time will tell.

Many Premier League players have joined the Saudi revolution.

The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic have all made the move.

And there is nothing to suggest that other high-profile stars will not follow suit.

