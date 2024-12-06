West Ham are interested in Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle as a potential successor to Julen Lopetegui, and could soon make contact with him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Speaking to TEAMtalk on the situation at West Ham, sources have confirmed Jaissle is on the club’s shortlist as a possible successor if they decide to sack Lopetegui.

The Spanish boss is hanging on with the Hammers, but they have lost three of their last four games, including against fellow relegation candidates Leicester.

No offer has yet been made for Jaissle, as there is still a managerial incumbent at the London Stadium, but contact could soon be made.

The Al-Ahli boss is seen as a good candidate due to his dynamism and progressive ideas. That said, at the moment, sources state Jaissle is fully focussed on his club.

He has a contract there until 2026, so a release fee would have to be negotiated if West Ham or any other club were to take him.

Jaissle’s Al-Ahli record

Jaissle is currently on a six-match unbeaten streak in the league and AFC Champions League with Al-Ahli. What’s more, he equaled a club record for the best winning streak in the AFC Champions League of five games.

His side are currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League table, and second in their AFC Champions League group.

They are yet to lose in that competition this season, and have scored more goals than all but one side. They have also conceded just five goals in six games, and West Ham – who have the fourth-worst defensive record in the Premier League right now – could do with some help in that capacity.

Jaissle was already a competent manager prior to his switch to the Saudi Pro League, registering 2.28 points per game in 92 matches as RB Salzburg boss, winning the Austrian Bundesliga twice, and the Austrian cup once.

West Ham round-up: Multiple manager links

TEAMtalk has brought recent news of Lopetegui’s sacking, deemed to be a matter of ‘when and not if’.

Sources have stated Sergio Conceicao, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are all potential successors to the current West Ham manager.

Subsequent reports have added fuel to the suggestion it could be Potter who takes over.

Another couple of reported options are Kasper Hjulmand and Roger Schmidt.