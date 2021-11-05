Former Premier League striker Ian Wright has urged West Ham to sign a striker to back up Michail Antonio, or they risk trouble should the target man get injured.

Antonio started the season in red-hot form, scoring four goals and assisting one in the first three games of the season. He is currently the third highest scorer in the Premier League campaign with six goals.

He is establishing himself as the focal point of the West Ham attack. Furthermore, he is a crucial figure in terms of their current success.

However, Ian Wright believes that not having a back-up striker for Antonio could hinder West Ham.

“They do need to get a striker to help,” he said on Wrighty’s House.

“They do need that, because if he [Antonio] picks up an injury, it’s a different ball game for them.”

There is a distinct possibility that Antonio could pick up an injury. Since the beginning of the 2019/20 season he has missed 28 games through injury.

The forward is mainly hindered by hamstring injuries. As such, they have prompted the majority of his time on the sidelines.

Should the Hammers want to maintain their chances of a top-four finish this season, signing back-up for Antonio may be wise.

Indeed, the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Andriy Yarmolenko could deputise up front. However, an out and out striker would be preferable, and would surely be a route to more goals should Antonio become unavailable.

David Moyes buzzing with Hammers star

David Moyes is extremely happy with the way Said Benrahma is progressing with West Ham. Indeed, the player is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Benrahma scored both Hammers goals in a 2-2 Europa League draw with Genk on Thursday. As such, Moyes is seemingly delighted at his form.

“He played well tonight and a couple of goals will help him, it was a great individual goal,” he said.

The stellar form of Benrahma has helped to ensure losing out on signing Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal has not become a serious regret.