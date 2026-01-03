West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is under serious pressure after his side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to bottom-placed side Wolves at Molineux, and the Hammers already have a potential replacement on their radar.

The embarrassing loss to a Wolves side that hadn’t won a game all season will undoubtedly lead to more calls for Nuno to be sacked, who has been under increasing pressure of late.

West Ham sit third-bottom of the Premier League table. They are undoubtedly in a relegation battle as they are four points away from safety, and right now, it’s hard to see where those points will come from.

Our insider, Dean Jones, was told by sources close to West Ham earlier this week (January 1) that Nuno’s job security was ‘uncertain’, and the defeat to former club Wolves certainly hasn’t helped his cause. He has overseen just two wins from his 15 games in charge, and statistically, has a much worse record than his predecessor, Graham Potter.

Wolves’ supporters goaded Nuno during the game, chanting: “He’s one of our own… He’s one of our own… Nuno Espirito Santo, he’s one of our own!”

And former Hammers striker Jermaine Defoe believes that this could indeed be the end of Nuno’s time at the London Stadium.

“Even when you’re struggling there are games you look at and think ‘this is our three points’ and West Ham would have been thinking that today. The way you lose games is also important,” Defoe said on BBC Sport during the clash.

“You can talk about working hard but everyone works hard. The difference is, can you compete? Will you win second balls, will you get a block in on the edge of the area and West Ham just aren’t competing.

“If this result stays this way it is very, very difficult for Nuno.”

West Ham identify potential Nuno replacement

West Ham owner David Sullivan has already faced fan protests this season, and he is now contemplating making more changes.

Our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on December 28 that Slaven Bilic, who was considered by West Ham before they appointed Nuno, could be brought in to replace the under-fire coach, should he be sacked.

The Croatian managed the Irons between 2015 and 2017, taking charge of 111 games, winning 42 of them.

Bilic, 57, remains available after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Fateh in August 2024 and could be one option they look at, should the Hammers hierarchy decide to make yet another change.

The key question is whether West Ham decide to part ways with Nuno before their all-important clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Forest are also struggling massively and sit just one place above West Ham in the table by a margin of four points.

A victory against Forest would leave West Ham only one point away from safety, but it remains to be seen whether Nuno will be given another game to turn things around.

