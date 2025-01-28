West Ham are very keen to sign a striker and as we have reported for the last month, they are in the race to sign Brighton star Evan Ferguson.

Graham Potter wants to bolster his options up front as Michail Antonio and Nicclas Fullkrug are both unavailable – the new Hammers boss was forced to start Lucas Paqueta as a striker in their last game.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that West Ham remain in contact over a potential deal for Ferguson. We understand they are in a strong position in negotiations and the Irish international is willing to make the move.

There is currently a waiting game, however, as Brighton are still mulling over what kind of deal they want to do for the 20-year-old.

West Ham are keen to sign Ferguson on loan but are also open to adding a buy clause into the agreement. The Seagulls are readying a response and Potter’s side await the conditions of a deal.

Sources have suggested have suggested a fee of around £35-40m for any permanent clause and the loan fee is still to be established.

As previously reported, Potter is keen to bring down the average age of West Ham’s strike force. He knows Ferguson from his time at Brighton and believes he can bring the best out of him.

West Ham very interested in Evan Ferguson – they’re not alone

Ferguson had his best spell of form after Potter left Brighton, under Roberto de Zerbi, but the English coach is well aware of the youngster’s qualities and the potential he holds.

Despite his recent injury issues, there is still a real desire at West Ham to sign Ferguson and his struggles are not seen as insurmountable.

There are a host of other clubs interested in Ferguson, too. Arsenal are admirers of the Brighton star, but they will not terminate the loans of Raheem Sterling and Neto and would therefore have to sign him on a permanent deal – something they’re not convinced by.

Everton are also keen on Ferguson but they would have to cancel the loan of injured Chelsea striker Armando Broja to make a deal feasible. They are currently in talks with Chelsea to do just that.

Fulham and Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on Ferguson and awaiting the conditions of a potential deal, considering a late loan swoop for the striker.

However, the fact that Potter is at West Ham and he is the man who handed Ferguson his Premier League debut does hold weight and TEAMtalk understands the Hammers are in a very strong position before the window slams shut.

