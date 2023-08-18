Incredible £40m West Ham striker bid revealed as Moyes looks to fix problem position

Reports have emerged of West Ham having a surprise £40million bid for another Premier League striker rejected last month as David Moyes continues his hunt for a new No.9.

The Hammers boss is said to be chasing a striker with Premier League experience, having opted to sell Gianluca Scamacca to Italian side Atalanta for £22.5m earlier this month.

And now it’s emerged that West Ham had a shock £40m offer for Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke rejected last month.

The Guardian claims that the Hammers stepped up their interest in the striker only for the Cherries to reject their advances – despite the high offer for a player who has not been prolific at Premier League level.

Solanke scored seven times in 35 top-flight outings last season, having notched 30 times in the Championship as Bournemouth gained promotion in 2021/22.

He was also on target in the Premier League opener against West Ham in a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

However, it appears that the Hammers have now moved on from Solanke and have other targets in mind.

Balogun remains Hammers target

They retain an interest in Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, as do Fulham, although the Gunners star’s price tag is between £45-50m.

Moyes have been on the hunt for more competition for Michail Antonio, who was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last month.

Antonio has not exactly been prolific in front of goal for West Ham and only managed to net five times in the Premier League as the Hammers battled against relegation last season.

Moyes’ men are back in action on Sunday when they host London rivals Chelsea.

