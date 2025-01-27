West Ham are in a good position to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson this month but Arsenal, Bournemouth and Everton are also keeping tabs on his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

It’s understood the Seagulls will consider a Ferguson departure, likely on an initial loan.

West Ham want to back new manager Graham Potter with a new striker due to Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio both being unavailable.

The Hammers have held talks over a potential deal for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and the player travelled to London in case a move happens, but talks are currently at a standstill as Ajax insist a loan comes with an obligation to buy.

West Ham already made a formal approach to Brighton two weeks ago and have been waiting to see whether the Seagulls would allow Ferguson to leave this month.

West Ham are open to various formulas. There is no indication they would walk away from a deal for Ferguson if there was not a buy option. Key to agreeing any possibility of permanence would be Brighton’s valuation, which is still high for a player they felt could command £80m, 18 months ago.

Bournemouth and Everton could also enter the race as they both look for attacking depth. Bournemouth are on a superb 12-game club-record unbeaten run in the Premier League, but injuries to Evanilson and Enes Unal mean they could yet add another striker.

Everton, meanwhile, are opportunistic to another goalscorer after Chelsea loanee Armando Broja picked up an injury. It is unclear if he’ll be recalled by Chelsea despite suggestions from David Moyes.

Arsenal would have to sign Evan Ferguson permanently

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Ferguson as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in cover for injured striker Gabriel Jesus this month.

The Gunners are understood to be admirers of the Brighton forward but as things stand, it will be impossible for the London side to sign him on loan.

Arsenal’s domestic loan quota is currently full. Raheem Sterling’s loan from Chelsea doesn’t include a recall clause, so he will stay at the Emirates until the end of the season, while Arteta has confirmed that the loan of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto also won’t be cancelled.

This means that the only way Arsenal could sign Ferguson this month is on a permanent deal and sources have played down the possibility of a deal happening.

Brighton don’t quote prices but their valuation is understood to still be valuable for a player with a high-ceiling.

Two Serie A sides are interested in Ferguson

TEAMtalk understands that Genoa have shown interest in Ferguson but will only move during the summer. Maxwel Cornet has already come in on loan from West Ham this window Genoa want a long-term replacement for Mario Balotelli.

Fiorentina have also shown interest in Ferguson previously, so the forward has opportunities abroad as well as in the Premier League.

Ferguson’s suitors are waiting to see what kind of formulas Brighton are open to now that it’s clear the striker could exit in January.

By Samuel Bannister