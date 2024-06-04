West Ham lead race to sign exciting attacking target from Portuguese club

Jota Silva is believed to be on the brink of a move to West Ham

West Ham United are believed to be on the brink of submitting a formal bid for Vitoria Guimaraes star Jota Silva.

The 24-year-old winger enjoyed 17 goal involvements over the last season, scoring 11 and laying on a further six assists.

That form has reportedly drawn a lot of interest from the Premier League with West Ham at the head of a list of clubs that are eager to bring in the versatile attacking player.

A right-footed player who has recently been deployed on the left wing, with his club getting a lot of joy from him cutting inside from off the flank to put the goal under siege, Silva is capable of playing as a central striker and on either wing.

Reports out of Portugal suggest that West Ham have prepared a bid although it is likely to be one that comes in a little under the player’s reputed £17m release clause.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the attacker is getting closer to “emigrating” since clubs from outside of Portugal are showing a lot of interest in him.

While other clubs are rumoured to be in the race, it seems that West Ham are currently best placed to clinch a deal for the emerging talent.

Vitoria Guimaraes have priced rival Portuguese teams out of the race for the player and this is believed to be intentional, as they are against selling to a team in the same division.

Vitoria narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa Conference League last term although Silva did score in the first leg playoff against Slovenian outfit NK Celje. In both legs Silva was substituted in the second half after picking up a booking.

He also earned his maiden call-up to the Portugal squad, playing a limited role in international friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia.

DON’T MISS – Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Chelsea give Enzo Maresca lengthy deal

West Ham lead charge but will want to lower price

A Bola’s report makes it clear that West Ham are leading the race despite the fact that other Premier League teams have also been linked with him in recent weeks.

Now, Julen Lopetegui has to decide if West Ham will meet Vitoria’s requested fee for the player.

Since Silva’s contract expires at the end of next season in 2025, there’s a good chance West Ham may want to hold out for a little while longer in an effort to exert pressure on the selling club.

READ MORE – West Ham to seal blockbuster signing of Liverpool target ‘early next week’