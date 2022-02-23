Isco is the latest attacking midfielder to be linked with a transfer to West Ham United – although reports reveal they are just one of four suitors for his signature.

West Ham have been eyeing reinforcements in attacking midfield ever since the end of Jesse Lingard’s loan spell from Manchester United last season. They will retain some hope of luring Lingard back when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Someone else who is due to be released by his current employers in the summer is Isco. The former Malaga man has been with Real Madrid since 2013, but that association could be about to end.

Isco has only started three La Liga matches so far this season. Consequently, his career in the capital of Spain is ending with a whimper.

Turning 30 in April, he will be hoping to find somewhere he can express his talents more often as he enters the twilight of his once-promising career. The idea of a Premier League move has been lingering for a while.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs to have been linked in recent months. But according to Fichajes, West Ham are the only English side in contention for Isco’s signature right now.

However, they do face competition from the continent, where Isco is of interest to Milan, Inter and Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham set £120m asking price for Declan Rice Chelsea and Manchester United have found out West Ham set £120m price tag for Declan Rice

The report claims West Ham have made contact with Real Madrid to sign the playmaker in the past. They were rebuffed each time, but Los Blancos cannot stand in Isco’s way when he becomes a free agent.

Now, Fichajes believe West Ham could offer Isco a good contract and regular gametime. The chance to play in the Premier League will also appeal.

Both of Isco’s Italian suitors have also tried to take him in the past, without Madrid letting them. Dortmund’s interest, meanwhile, appears to be newer.

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players?

West Ham risk losing attacking midfielder

The need for West Ham to reinforce their attack would only become greater if they lose another of their current options in that territory.

Liverpool still have an eye on West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen amid his stunning form and following the signing of Luis Diaz, according to one insider.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “Maybe Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in.”

Bowen has had strong links with a move away from the Hammers and to Liverpool following his fantastic rise. The 25-year-old signed in January 2020 from Hull City and has netted 21 goals in 89 games.

After a strong end to last season, Bowen has taken his game to another level this term. Indeed, he has netted 12 goals and assisted 11 others in 36 appearances in all competitions.

But his reliability has also proved a vital asset. He played all 38 Premier League games last season and has not missed a top-flight match so far this campaign.

As a result, he has been backed by West Ham manager David Moyes for his first senior England call-up in March.

Bowen has driven West Ham’s push for a Premier League top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

READ MORE: West Ham flop reveals he got ‘really mad’ at Moyes situation, but makes strong manager claim