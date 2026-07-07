West Ham United have opened discussions over a move for James McAtee, with TEAMtalk understanding the Hammers are ready to test Nottingham Forest’s resolve for the former Manchester City playmaker.

McAtee only joined Forest last summer in a deal worth around £30million, but after a frustrating first season at the City Ground, his future is already becoming the subject of growing speculation.

The 23-year-old arrived with high expectations after impressing at Manchester City, yet opportunities proved limited with the player forced to play second fiddle to the indispensable Morgan Gibbs-White.

Now, sources indicate that McAtee is open to a fresh challenge that would allow him to play a more prominent role.

West Ham are among the clubs looking to capitalise.

TEAMtalk understands the Hammers have identified McAtee as a player capable of helping reshape their attacking midfield following a summer of significant change.

Mateus Fernandes has already departed, while Crysencio Summerville is also expected to leave the London Stadium, generating well in excess of £100million for the club to reinvest.

Sources have confirmed that head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wants proven Premier League quality as part of West Ham’s rebuild and McAtee fits that profile perfectly.

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There is another interesting layer to West Ham’s ambitious pursuit of McAtee.

It was Nuno who strongly backed Forest’s move for McAtee last summer, believing the former England Under-21 international had the qualities to become an important player.

Now, with circumstances having changed, we understand West Ham are prepared to offer Forest a package similar to the one they paid Manchester City just 12 months ago.

Sources believe an offer in the region of £30million could be enough to persuade Forest to do business.

McAtee himself is also understood to be receptive to the move.

While there is interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, sources claim that the opportunity to join a club of West Ham’s stature and become a central figure in their project is an appealing prospect.

West Ham are expected to remain active throughout the remainder of the transfer window as they continue rebuilding their squad following several key departures.

Our Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, confirmed last week that Toffees winger Dwight McNeil is also on the Hammers’ radar, with the Merseysiders willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old.

The additions of McAtee and McNeil would bring two players of Premier League experience as West Ham aim to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

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