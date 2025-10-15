West Ham are preparing to move for a young striker in January as they look to inject fresh energy into their attack, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Club insiders have admitted that the squad has been left light in the centre-forward department and that the issue has now become a priority heading into the winter window. With Niclas Fullkrug nursing a new injury setback, Nuno Espirito Santo is left relying on just Callum Wilson and youngster Callum Marshall as recognised striking options this weekend – a situation that has prompted renewed urgency behind the scenes.

There’s a growing acceptance that the Hammers need to be better equipped in such a crucial area, and plans are already being drawn up to identify potential solutions.

Early indications suggest West Ham will focus on a forward in their early 20s – someone who fits the club’s evolving profile and long-term ambitions.

Fullkrug has played seven times this season, with six of those appearances coming in the Premier League, but he has now torn his thigh muscle and is set for a period on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old had been in line to represent Germany during the international break, only for this latest injury to rule him out.

Fullkrug has struggled to stay fit ever since joining West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in August last year.

Achilles and hamstring issues kept him out of action for large periods of last season, and he injured his calf while on international duty in September.

West Ham chiefs will feel it is very unlucky that Fullkrug has been injured so much over the past year, especially as he maintained good fitness at Dortmund.

But perhaps this was to be expected with West Ham relying on Fullkrug and Wilson, two strikers in the latter stages of their careers.

Wilson is a proven Premier League goalscorer but he is known to have hamstring problems.

Sources have yet to reveal West Ham’s main target for the No 9 position, though several names have already been linked by various reports.

READ NEXT ‼ Insider reveals if West Ham will SELL Lucas Paqueta in January – ‘part of the plan’

Potential West Ham striker targets ⤵

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United)

Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli)

Pio Esposito (Inter Milan)

Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund)

Mateo Pellegrino (Parma)

Roberto Piccoli (Fiorentina)

The fact West Ham have been tipped to hold talks for Esposito, Pellegrino and Piccoli suggests Italy could be an increasingly important hunting ground for the club.

Numerous outlets have backed West Ham to swoop for Toney. The England international needs to move back to Europe if he is to stand any chance of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

However, TEAMtalk understands Toney returning to the Premier League is not as likely as some reports are making out.

Plus, Toney is 29 years old and therefore would not fit West Ham’s strategy of revolutionising their squad with younger players.

Zirkzee is a more likely solution for Nuno’s side. We revealed on October 5 that Zirkzee is poised to leave Man Utd in January, with West Ham and Everton both expected to make moves.

Adeyemi is an interesting option as he knows Fullkrug well from their time together at Dortmund and with the German national team.

Jorge Mendes is Nuno’s right-hand man when it comes to transfers, and he has represented Adeyemi since August.

Could this connection see the lightning-fast 23-year-old become West Ham’s next centre-forward?

West Ham news: Real Madrid claim; winger target

Real Madrid’s Endrick is a surprising name West Ham have been linked with amid their striker search.

But TEAMtalk has explained why that move would make little sense, even with the 19-year-old struggling for game time under Xabi Alonso.

Sources have confirmed to us that West Ham have entered the frame for a pacy Premier League winger too, as they seek to bolster their attack.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings (2020-2024)