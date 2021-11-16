West Ham have sent a proposal to a Barcelona player as they look to complete a January swoop, according to reports.

David Moyes’ keen eye for transfers has seen him build an effective team at the London Stadium over the past two years. The Scot was integral in bringing Czech duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal to England.

They have adapted well and are now reliable performers both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Moyes also oversaw the £20m capture of Jarrod Bowen from Hull City last year. The forward has since managed 12 goals in 70 appearances for the Irons. He could be soon sold for a big profit as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan.

West Ham are already planning January reinforcements to boost their chances of a top-four finish. They currently sit third in the table, three points behind leaders Chelsea.

One position they could look to strengthen is goalkeeper. Lukasz Fabianski has been great in recent seasons but is now 36, firmly putting him in the twilight years of his career.

Alphonse Areola joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but is yet to make any real impact.

Lingard to get his move away from Man United Lingard is linked with a move back to West Ham, but Newcastle are also reportedly interested too.

Spanish outlet Sport revealed last month that Barcelona shot-stopper Neto was a target for Moyes. And Sport Witness, citing reports in the Spanish media, now provide a promising update on the transfer hunt.

They state that West Ham are one of the first teams to offer Neto a route out of the Nou Camp. They want to lure him to the Premier League with the offer of regular game time, something he is not getting in Spain.

An official approach has been made, with Neto now in the driving seat. Barcelona will not stand in his way if West Ham submit a sufficient offer.

Neto wants a transfer to boost his chances of making Brazil’s World Cup squad next year. He has only made two appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Dream West Ham transfer ‘won’t happen’ – O’Hara

Meanwhile, pundit Jamie O’Hara reckons West Ham’s hopes of re-signing Jesse Lingard are in vain.

Reports on Sunday suggested the England international would be allowed to move on for just £10m. West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are all keen on the star.

“As if Man United are going to allow Jesse Lingard to go to West Ham – they are above them in the table. That’s not going to happen, that’s competition,” he told talkSPORT.

“There is no way they are going to allow a top player, who was brilliant for West Ham when he went there.

“They aren’t going to allow him to go on loan there this season when they are in direct competition. That’s never going to happen.”

READ MORE: West Ham hit with UEFA ticket ban after crowd trouble in Genk tie