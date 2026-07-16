West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen is expected to announce his plans for the future in the coming days, with club sources growing increasingly confident that he will stay despite the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship, TEAMtalk understands.

Insiders at the London Stadium report that there has been no official contact yet from other clubs seeking to sign the 29-year-old forward.

This lack of movement has allowed West Ham to focus their energies on persuading their skipper to stay and lead the club’s promotion charge back to the Premier League.

The club have worked hard behind the scenes to convince Bowen of the merits of staying. Discussions have centred on the vision for an immediate return to the Premier League, underlining his importance both as a player and as captain. He will also be the highest-paid player in the Championship.

West Ham’s reluctance to sell Bowen is further reinforced by their broader transfer plans.

The £85million sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham has already generated valuable funds, while winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting strong interest from Manchester United and other top-flight clubs.

Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is also attracting attention and looks likely to also leave the London Stadium this summer, with the Hammers valuing the Greece star in the £30m bracket.

With these departures on the horizon, the Hammers are determined to keep their captain, and avoid further disruption to the squad and keep their strength for a long Championship season.

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Major West Ham boost as Bowen expected to stay

Bowen has been a standout figure for West Ham and a club legend, wearing the armband with distinction and delivering consistent performances.

Despite the Hammers’ struggles, Bowen still managed to notch nine goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season.

His leadership and experience are viewed as essential as the club adapts to life in the second tier and prepares for the challenges of one of football’s toughest divisions.

West Ham supporters are eagerly awaiting his statement, which could come as early as this week.

Confirmation that Bowen will stay would provide a significant boost to morale and show that West Ham will not lose all their key men this summer.

West Ham’s approach reflects a clear strategy: retain their most important players while managing finances through selective sales elsewhere.

Bowen’s expected commitment would strengthen the foundation for a promotion push and getting the club back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

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