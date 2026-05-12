TEAMtalk understands that West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen could remain with the Hammers even if they suffer relegation from the Premier League, despite growing interest in the England international from a host of rivals, including Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Nobody is more committed to the West Ham cause than Bowen, who has once again emerged as the club’s standout performer during a difficult campaign in East London.

The 29-year-old has delivered 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, underlining why he remains firmly in contention for a place in the England squad under Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Bowen is extremely settled in London and loves life in the capital, meaning he is in no rush to push for an exit regardless of how West Ham’s season ends.

That stance has not stopped interest building in one of the Premier League’s most consistent attacking players.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham remain admirers of Bowen after enquiring about his situation in each of the last two summer windows. Spurs are continuing to monitor developments closely as they look to strengthen their attacking options and they could also offer the player and his family the chance to remain in the capital.

However, Tottenham are far from alone in tracking the winger.

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Tottenham among SIX Prem clubs keen on Bowen

Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton are all understood to be keeping a close watch on Bowen’s future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton’s interest is particularly notable given manager David Moyes remains a huge admirer of Bowen following their successful spell together at West Ham.

Moyes was instrumental in helping Bowen develop into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wide forwards during his time at the London Stadium.

Everton are looking to add to their wide options this summer. They are confident of retaining Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish, but Moyes still wants more competition.

Tyler Dibling has struggled to make his mark since joining the Toffees last summer, while it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders will trigger their option to sign Chelsea loanee Tyrique George permanently.

For now, Bowen remains focused on the remainder of the season with West Ham.

The Hammers sit third-bottom of the table as things stand, two points away from safety, with two more matches against Newcastle (away) and Leeds (home) to come.

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