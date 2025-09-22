West Ham fearful talisman could leave as major candidates to replace Graham Potter emerge – sources

West Ham United know that they cannot afford to jeopardise the future of star man Jarrod Bowen, sources have told TEAMtalk, and ensuring he remains motivated and convinced by the club’s direction is central to their thinking as they weigh up the managerial situation.

Current manager Graham Potter is under mounting pressure after guiding the Hammers into the Premier League relegation zone just five matches into the campaign, and discussions are already underway about possible successors.

Slaven Bilic has been identified as one candidate for a return to London Stadium, while Nuno Espirito Santo is also admired for the experience he could bring.

Bowen, now 28, continues to carry the burden of being West Ham’s talisman.

The England international’s goals, creativity and relentless drive remain vital to a side that is desperately short of confidence.

West Ham chiefs, including co-owner and co-chairman David Sullivan, know they cannot continue to rely solely on him and are planning to sign another attacker in January, a move seen as essential to adding much-needed firepower.

The Hammers need the goal power, but the London club also feel such a move is important in terms of showing they continue to be ambitious.

By that stage, a new manager will almost certainly be in charge as West Ham chiefs are acutely aware of the balancing act they face.

Bowen signed a contract extension in 2023 that ties him to the club until 2030, and he has always spoken of his love for the club and its fans. Yet his ambitions are clear.

The 28-year-old has a World Cup with England on the horizon, and trying to cement his spot while battling relegation was not part of that plan.

There is no suggestion that Bowen is considering an exit, but those close to the club admit that allowing the current crisis to drag on would be a huge gamble.

Keeping Bowen motivated and convinced of the project is every bit as important as survival itself.

Bowen has made a total of 244 appearances for West Ham so far in his career, scoring 76 goals and providing 52 assists in the process.

