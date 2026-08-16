West Ham United have opened talks with Leeds United over a deal for Joel Piroe, TEAMtalk understands, with Daniel Farke ready to allow the striker to leave the club this summer.

Piroe was told by Leeds as early as January that he was not part of their plans, but a move failed to materialise, and the Dutch-born forward remained at Elland Road.

The situation has continued into this summer, with Leeds and Piroe’s representatives working to find him a new club.

We understand those efforts have been complicated by Leeds’ valuation of more than £15million, but West Ham have now emerged as a serious option, and talks are progressing.

The Hammers are prepared to take on Piroe’s substantial wages in full, but want the transfer structured as a loan with an obligation to buy if they secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds are willing to consider that proposal, but there is an additional complication. For the structure to work, the Whites would first need to activate the one-year option in Piroe’s contract, which currently has just 12 months left to run.

That is now part of the discussions between the clubs as they work through the finer details of a potential agreement.

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West Ham identify Piroe as key target for promotion push

West Ham have turned to Piroe after backing away from talks for AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott and Senegal international Bamba Dieng.

Dieng, who is a free agent, is in talks with a number of French clubs, including Rennes, while Parrott is no longer being pursued by the Hammers at this stage.

Piroe therefore represents a fresh option for West Ham as they continue to search for attacking reinforcements.

The 27-year-old is open to a move and West Ham now believe there is a route to making the deal work, with the promotion clause potentially providing Leeds with a long-term solution while giving the Hammers flexibility over the initial commitment.

Talks are ongoing but Piroe could prove to be a valuable addition for West Ham if all goes smoothly.

Despite his struggles in the Premier League, where he failed to score a single goal last term, Piroe is a proven performer at Championship level.

He has notched a very impressive 74 goals in 182 games in the second-tier during spells with Leeds and Swansea City.

A return to the division with the Hammers could therefore be perfect to reignite his career.