West Ham have joined Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign a Premier League winger, according to reports.

The Irons are likely sign a couple of new players this month to strengthen their top-four credentials. David Moyes’ team sit fifth after 20 matches, just a point behind fourth-place Arsenal.

West Ham have won their last two league fixtures, scoring seven goals in the process. A 4-1 away victory over struggling Watford was followed by a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

Michail Antonio put West Ham in front with a close-range finish before Manuel Lanzini bagged a goal of the season contender.

Lanzini then slotted a penalty past Vicente Guaita to make it 3-0 before the break. Palace did not give up, however, notching late goals through Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise.

But Moyes’ men held on to make it 34 points for the season.

The club’s priority for the winter transfer window is probably going to be a striker. They do not have a backup for Antonio as things stand.

That may not be the only position to be improved, as The Telegraph put West Ham in the frame to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

Van de Beek stuck at Man United A move made from frustration from Donny has proven costly for himself.

Traore has long been linked with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is a fan. Tottenham have also been admirers since he starred against them in August.

West Ham have recently begun monitoring the Spaniard’s situation. This suggests they could bid for him in January.

Wolves are ready to accept offers of just £20million, according to the report. Other rumours have put his price tag at £18m, while it was £50m during the summer.

Bruno Lage needs to offload one or two players before new stars can be brought in. Traore is the most likely candidate to leave Molineux.

Wayne Rooney emerging as Everton replacement for under-pressure Rafael Benitez

West Ham eye Bundesliga striker

Meanwhile, The Sunday People state Gladbach striker Breel Embolo is on West Ham’s radar.

Embolo, 24, is not the most prolific of forwards. His record at Gladbach is 18 goals in 88 games. However, his pace and power could make him a valuable asset in England.

The Bundesliga side will apparently accept offers of around £30m. This could be in the Hammers’ price range following Daniel Kretinsky’s investment a few months ago.

Embolo’s main role would be to act as backup for Antonio, should the 31-year-old’s hamstring problems resurface. Should he impress, then the Switzerland star could become Antonio’s successor up front.

READ MORE: Moyes praises Lanzini as midfielder nets wonderstrike in victory over Palace