Julen Lopetegui is reportedly facing a ‘make or break’ two fixtures as West Ham weigh up whether to sack him following a terrible start to the season.

The former Wolves and Real Madrid manager replaced David Moyes over the summer and was backed in the transfer window, bringing in 10 new players, including two loans.

But the reinforcements haven’t led to positive results and the Hammers currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.

According to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, West Ham’s upcoming games against Newcastle (home) and Arsenal (away) will be crucial for Lopetegui.

It’s claimed that defeats in those fixtures are ‘likely to have serious ramifications for Lopetegui, who is under extreme pressure after a poor start. There is even the possibility of a heavy defeat by Newcastle forcing West Ham’s hand.’

David Sullivan, West Ham’s largest shareholder, is reluctant to make mid-season management changes but ‘alarm over the performances under Lopetegui is growing and it is understood talks have been held over making a change.’

Steinberg’s report claims that the Hammers’ hierarchy are already considering potential new managers: “They have looked at the former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and have made internal checks on Kasper Hjulmand, Roger Schmidt and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness… while there are other coaches in the running.”

Graham Potter ruled out for West Ham job

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are seriously considering Lopetegui’s position, with one source suggesting that it is ‘very likely’ he will be sacked sooner rather than later.

Lopetegui is currently the Bookies’ current favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be axed but Southampton’s Russell Martin isn’t far behind, with Wolves’ Gary O’Neil also under threat.

Steinberg’s report claims that West Ham are looking at long-term and short-term options, suggesting the club’s hierarchy could appoint an interim boss.

Graham Potter is another candidate who has been linked in recent weeks but it’s stated that West Ham have ‘never seemed drawn to him.’

West Ham ‘would prefer not to be forced into sacking Lopetegui so soon’ and the manager has ‘insisted that he will oversee an improvement given time.’

It will be interesting to see how the Hammers fare against Newcastle and Arsenal, which are tough fixtures on paper.

Their recent 0-0 draw against Everton was a dismal watch and some West Ham supporters booed their team off the pitch, so it’s no surprise to see Lopetegui on the brink of being sacked.

