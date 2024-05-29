Julen Lopetegui to give returning West Ham star chance to impress amid Southampton interest

Southampton are reportedly keen to put in a bid for the services of Flynn Downes after the midfielder impressed during his loan spell at the club but they might meet with frustration.

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wants to have a good look at the player before deciding his future.

Lopetegui has been tasked with solving West Ham’s midfield issues and might prefer not to have to dip into the transfer market or get another loan star on huge wages.

With Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips on hand over the last season, David Moyes had seen Downes as surplus to requirements but the campaign worked out for the Southampton loanee.

Downes did well to enhance his reputation at Southampton and is now a player who has two clubs seriously looking at him for Premier League football in the coming term.

Being a homegrown player, Lopetegui is believed to be eager to give Downes a fair crack at proving himself worthy of a regular starting berth.

Bad news for Southampton

The bad news for Southampton is that West Ham might well feel that moving Downes on at this stage doesn’t make good sense either from a footballing or financial point of view.

Downes could serve at the very least as worthy backup to Alvarez if he stays on at West Ham while his sale will mean that Lopetegui will have to dip into the transfer market to fill his spot in the squad.

Despite making 37 appearances across all competitions for Southampton over the recently completed term, starting in 35 of those outings and enhancing his reputation, Downes is unlikely to command a transfer fee of more than £20million.

He signed from Swansea in 2022 for a reported fee of £12m, which would mean that they would only net a slender profit from his sale and chances are would need to overspend to replace him with someone of greater promise.

“West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is set to give Flynn Downes the chance to impress in pre-season,” sources have told transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke.

“It is believed the new Irons boss is open to letting the 25-year-old stamp his mark on his plans for the 2024-25 campaign.”

With his current deal only set to expire in 2027, Downes still has time to save his West Ham career.

The club also have time to transform him into a regular Premier League starter to drive up his transfer fee.

