Kalvin Phillips: West Ham offer prompts Man City to alter demands for midfielder keen on Hammers

West Ham have made a move for Kalvin Phillips, and are in discussion regarding their loan offer with an option to buy him from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has shown that Phillips is far from one of his preferred assets at City since signing him in the summer of 2022. His Premier League minutes in the year and a half since he joined tally up to just 379.

Guardiola has also admitted he “struggles to see” the midfielder when he picks his teams. That’s led to a number of sides looking to snare Phillips in the January window.

Newcastle United is his preferred destination, as recently revealed by TEAMtalk, but City are playing hardball with the loan fee they want to receive when they see him exit on a short-term deal.

That’s a sticking point that might hinder the Magpies and a number of sides that are after him, with that list now including the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Crystal Palace and others.

But Phillips’ agents are looking to lower the £7million fee City want, and that coincides with the latest offer for his services.

That comes from West Ham, who are now in discussion with City regarding a loan with an option to buy him at the end of that period.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that City would prefer a full sale, but negotiations are ongoing with the Hammers.

It’s not clear what price City would accept in order to let Phillips go, but given their stance on a loan fee, and the fact he’s contracted until 2028, it’s not likely to be cheap.

It remains to be seen if West Ham or any other side will pay what’s demanded, or if they’ll manage to come to an agreement over a loan.

A move within England still seems to be the most likely at this point, especially with Phillips eager to move to West Ham and David Moyes’ side leading the race.

That seems like it will give Phillips the best chance to plead his case for a spot in England’s EURO 2024 squad, one of the main reasons he’s looking to leave City.

READ MORE: Kalvin Phillips spectacularly linked with LaLiga duo as Man City prepare to finalise exit ‘next week’