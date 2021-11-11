Hull City man Keane Lewis-Potter has revealed his career ambitions amid interest from Premier League clubs West Ham and Brentford.

The left winger enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Hull in League One last season. He scored 13 goals in 43 matches as the Tigers lifted the title by reaching 89 points.

Grant McCann’s side have struggled in recent weeks and are sat in the Championship’s relegation zone after 17 games.

Despite this, Lewis-Potter is still getting on the scoresheet. He calmly slotted the ball past Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins during Hull’s 2-0 victory at Oakwell Stadium last time out.

West Ham are huge admirers of the 20-year-old and have regularly sent scouts to watch him. They brought in Jarrod Bowen from Hull for £20million and believe Lewis-Potter could have a similar impact at the London Stadium.

Brentford look set to rival David Moyes’ side for the starlet’s signature. They became part of the transfer race on October 4.

During an interview with the Hull Daily Mail, Lewis-Potter was quizzed about the rumours. “I don’t concentrate on that right now, I just concentrate on Hull and helping my boyhood club get to where we are and climb the table,” he said.

“It’s just about the team at the minute and winning matches, and doing the best I can for the team.

“Every player has to have high hopes and ambitions, every players’ dream is to play at the top level and hopefully I can achieve that.

“People speak about it but I try not to listen, you can get ahead of yourself and that’s when it starts to go downhill.

“You always have to back yourself but to concentrate on what’s happening now is the best thing to do.”

Lewis-Potter came through Hull’s academy before gaining promotion to the first team in 2018-19. He made his senior debut in that season’s FA Cup defeat to Milwall.

Kretinsky to back Moyes this winter

Meanwhile, new West Ham stakeholder Daniel Kretinsky will reportedly help Moyes to sign two stars in January.

The Czech billionaire now has a 27 per cent stake in the Irons. His initial investment will help to get rid of their £150m debt.

The Evening Standard write that Moyes needs two players in January – a centre-back and a striker.

His defensive options have been weakened by Angelo Ogbonna’s ACL injury. James Tarkowski could be signed from Burnley to fill the gap.

In terms of centre-forwards, Paul Onuachu of Genk is one option. The Nigerian is already on 12 goals for the current campaign.

Kretinsky will help to fund such moves but will not green light any other major deals, at least until the summer.

