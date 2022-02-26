West Ham scouting Championship duo as Moyes looks to familiar potential double swoop

West Ham are interested in recruiting Hull City duo Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter, according to reports.

Hammers boss David Moyes was keen to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window. However, his side failed to bring in any new faces despite making a push for a top four finish. Now, it is believed West Ham are already preparing for a busy recruitment period once the season has ended, and have turned their focus to the Championship.

According to 90min, West Ham have been closely monitoring both Greaves and Lewis-Potter following a string of impressive performances.

Lewis-Potter has reportedly stuck out to West Ham scouts, with the winger bagging eight goals from 35 matches in the league this season.

The 21-year-old added to this tally with a brace at the weekend, as Hull City eased to a 3-0 win over Peterborough.

Greaves featured as part of the Tigers defensive line. The centre back has also made 35 league appearances this season, and has been a solid addition to the first-team since moving through the academy.

Despite Hull City having a difficult campaign, both youngsters have been bright sparks throughout.

The Championship side will therefore be looking to keep hold of their star players, or receive a sizeable fee for their services.

And their current club may not be the only factor West Ham have to overcome for the duo. Premier League rivals Brentford are also believed to be competing for the pair’s signature.

The Bees reportedly came close to striking a deal for Lewis-Potter in January, with Marcus Forss moving the other way. Forss did indeed move to the MKM Stadium on loan, however the reverse deal failed to materialise.

Lewis-Potter hands former boss McCann loss

Meanwhile, the Lewis-Potter brace contributed to Grant McCann suffering defeat against his former side.

The Posh boss was sacked by Hull City last month despite steering them away from the relegation zone.

McCann now faces a difficult task at Peterborough, with his side slipping to the bottom of the table.

But the Northern Irish manager insisted his side ‘gifted’ the victory to his former squad with a string of mistakes.

McCann admitted: “My time at Hull has gone now and my only focus now is on Peterborough United.

“I’m really pleased to be back but it was a really frustrating and disappointing result.

“We only really had a day on the training ground before a game to work with the players, but that’s not an excuse.

“We gifted them all three goals, to be totally honest, by losing the ball. These are things we have to learn from.

“There’s a losing mentality around the place at the minute. We need to create some positivity which will take a bit of time.”

