West Ham United
Premier League • England
The key contract details of every West Ham United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents
West Ham United currently maintain a first-team squad with 23 players in it including one player out on loan and one loanee at the club.
Saïd Benrahma is away at Olympique Lyonnais, who also have an option to buy the striker. Meanwhile, the Hammers took Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City for the second half of the 2023/24 season.
Drawing from data from Transfermarkt and Capology, we take a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at West Ham.
When does every West Ham United player’s contract expire?
Goalkeepers
Alphonse Areola – June 30, 2027*
Lukasz Fabianski – June 30, 2025
Joseph Anang – June 30, 2024
Defenders
Nayef Aguerd – June 30, 2027
Kurt Zouma – June 30, 2025
Konstantinos Mavropanos – June 30, 2028
Angelo Ogbonna – June 30, 2024
Emerson – June 30, 2026*
Aaron Cresswell – June 30, 2024
Vladimir Coufal – June 30, 2024*
Ben Johnson – June 30, 2024
Midfielders
Edson Álvarez – June 30, 2028
Tomas Soucek – June 30, 2027
James Ward-Prowse – June 30, 2027
George Earthy – June 30, 2026
Lucas Paquetá – June 30, 2027*
Forwards
Mohammed Kudus – June 30, 2028*
Maxwel Cornet – June 30, 2027*
Jarrod Bowen – June 30, 2030
Danny Ings – June 30, 2025
Michail Antonio – June 30, 2024*
Divin Mubama – June 30, 2024*
Saïd Benrahma – June 30, 2026
*Option to extend contract for an extra year
West Ham have seven players in the final year of their contracts but on four of those they have an option to extend their deals for another year.
Goalkeeper Joseph Anang and defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell could be released at the end of the season unless the club comes to terms on new agreements with the players.
Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Edson Alvarez are the players with the longest left to run on their current deals. West Ham also have an option to extend Kudus’ contract until 2029.
How much do West Ham United’s players earn?
Goalkeepers
Alphonse Areola – £120,000-per-week
Lukasz Fabianski – £65,000-per-week
Joseph Anang – £4,000-per-week
Defenders
Nayef Aguerd – £50,000-per-week
Kurt Zouma – £125,000-per-week
Konstantinos Mavropanos – £50,000-per-week
Angelo Ogbonna – £70,000-per-week
Emerson – £95,000-per-week
Aaron Cresswell – £50,000-per-week
Vladimir Coufal – £35,000-per-week
Ben Johnson – £20,000-per-week
Midfielders
Edson Álvarez – £100,000-per-week
Tomas Soucek – £90,000-per-week
James Ward-Prowse – £115,000-per-week
George Earthy – NA
Lucas Paquetá – £150,000-per-week
Forwards
Mohammed Kudus – £90,000-per-week
Maxwel Cornet – £65,000-per-week
Jarrod Bowen – £120,000-per-week
Danny Ings – £125,000-per-week
Michail Antonio – £85,000-per-week
Divin Mubama – £4,000-per-week
Saïd Benrahma – £55,000-per-week
West Ham have the eighth-highest wage bill in the Premier League spending £95,316,000 per season on player salaries.
They spend £21 million less than the next highest team on the Premier League’s wage bill list.
Loan player Kalvin Phillips is currently the player with the highest wages at the club with West Ham paying his full Manchester City wages of £150,000-per-week.
Who are the agents of West Ham United’s players
Goalkeepers
Alphonse Areola – Rafaela Pimenta
Lukasz Fabianski – ROOF
Joseph Anang – Philip Mbah
Defenders
Nayef Aguerd – Trivela SM
Kurt Zouma – CANTERASPORT
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Konstantinos Farras
Angelo Ogbonna – BRANCHINI ASSOCIATI S.P.A.
Emerson – PS Sports
Aaron Cresswell – Unique Sports Group
Vladimir Coufal – K2K Sports Entertainment Group
Ben Johnson – CAA Base Ltd
Midfielders
Edson Álvarez – PROMOFUT
Tomas Soucek – INTERNATIONAL SPORT MANAGEMENT, S.R.O.
James Ward-Prowse – CAA Stellar
George Earthy – CAA Base Ltd
Lucas Paquetá – Roc Nation Sports
Forwards
Mohammed Kudus – Relatives
Maxwel Cornet – Unique Sports Group
Jarrod Bowen – PLG
Danny Ings – NA
Michail Antonio – Unique Sports Group
Divin Mubama – Elite Management Agency
Saïd Benrahma – NA
West Ham’s players are represented by a range of different agencies although Danny Ings and Saïd Benrahma do not have listed agents and Mohammed Kudus is represented by family members.
Unique Sports Group represent Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio and Maxwel Cornet.