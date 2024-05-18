The key contract details of every West Ham United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

West Ham United have the eighth highest wage bill in the Premier League

West Ham United currently maintain a first-team squad with 23 players in it including one player out on loan and one loanee at the club.

Saïd Benrahma is away at Olympique Lyonnais, who also have an option to buy the striker. Meanwhile, the Hammers took Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Drawing from data from Transfermarkt and Capology, we take a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at West Ham.

When does every West Ham United player’s contract expire?

Goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola – June 30, 2027*

Lukasz Fabianski – June 30, 2025

Joseph Anang – June 30, 2024

Defenders

Nayef Aguerd – June 30, 2027

Kurt Zouma – June 30, 2025

Konstantinos Mavropanos – June 30, 2028

Angelo Ogbonna – June 30, 2024

Emerson – June 30, 2026*

Aaron Cresswell – June 30, 2024

Vladimir Coufal – June 30, 2024*

Ben Johnson – June 30, 2024

Midfielders

Edson Álvarez – June 30, 2028

Tomas Soucek – June 30, 2027

James Ward-Prowse – June 30, 2027

George Earthy – June 30, 2026

Lucas Paquetá – June 30, 2027*

Forwards

Mohammed Kudus – June 30, 2028*

Maxwel Cornet – June 30, 2027*

Jarrod Bowen – June 30, 2030

Danny Ings – June 30, 2025

Michail Antonio – June 30, 2024*

Divin Mubama – June 30, 2024*

Saïd Benrahma – June 30, 2026

*Option to extend contract for an extra year

West Ham have seven players in the final year of their contracts but on four of those they have an option to extend their deals for another year.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang and defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell could be released at the end of the season unless the club comes to terms on new agreements with the players.

Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Edson Alvarez are the players with the longest left to run on their current deals. West Ham also have an option to extend Kudus’ contract until 2029.

How much do West Ham United’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola – £120,000-per-week

Lukasz Fabianski – £65,000-per-week

Joseph Anang – £4,000-per-week

Defenders

Nayef Aguerd – £50,000-per-week

Kurt Zouma – £125,000-per-week

Konstantinos Mavropanos – £50,000-per-week

Angelo Ogbonna – £70,000-per-week

Emerson – £95,000-per-week

Aaron Cresswell – £50,000-per-week

Vladimir Coufal – £35,000-per-week

Ben Johnson – £20,000-per-week

Midfielders

Arrowed into the bottom corner by Prowsey 🎯 pic.twitter.com/huQJvMzV1Z — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 11, 2024

Edson Álvarez – £100,000-per-week

Tomas Soucek – £90,000-per-week

James Ward-Prowse – £115,000-per-week

George Earthy – NA

Lucas Paquetá – £150,000-per-week

Forwards

Mohammed Kudus – £90,000-per-week

Maxwel Cornet – £65,000-per-week

Jarrod Bowen – £120,000-per-week

Danny Ings – £125,000-per-week

Michail Antonio – £85,000-per-week

Divin Mubama – £4,000-per-week

Saïd Benrahma – £55,000-per-week

West Ham have the eighth-highest wage bill in the Premier League spending £95,316,000 per season on player salaries.

They spend £21 million less than the next highest team on the Premier League’s wage bill list.

Loan player Kalvin Phillips is currently the player with the highest wages at the club with West Ham paying his full Manchester City wages of £150,000-per-week.

Who are the agents of West Ham United’s players

Goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola – Rafaela Pimenta

Lukasz Fabianski – ROOF

Joseph Anang – Philip Mbah

Defenders

Nayef Aguerd – Trivela SM

Kurt Zouma – CANTERASPORT

Konstantinos Mavropanos – Konstantinos Farras

Angelo Ogbonna – BRANCHINI ASSOCIATI S.P.A.

Emerson – PS Sports

Aaron Cresswell – Unique Sports Group

Vladimir Coufal – K2K Sports Entertainment Group

Ben Johnson – CAA Base Ltd

Midfielders

Edson Álvarez – PROMOFUT

Tomas Soucek – INTERNATIONAL SPORT MANAGEMENT, S.R.O.

James Ward-Prowse – CAA Stellar

George Earthy – CAA Base Ltd

Lucas Paquetá – Roc Nation Sports

Tomáš Souček's 🔟 goals this season 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/EdcLgMSx6h — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 16, 2024

Forwards

Mohammed Kudus – Relatives

Maxwel Cornet – Unique Sports Group

Jarrod Bowen – PLG

Danny Ings – NA

Michail Antonio – Unique Sports Group

Divin Mubama – Elite Management Agency

Saïd Benrahma – NA

West Ham’s players are represented by a range of different agencies although Danny Ings and Saïd Benrahma do not have listed agents and Mohammed Kudus is represented by family members.

Unique Sports Group represent Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio and Maxwel Cornet.