West Ham will be waiting until the final hours of the transfer window before deciding whether to bid for Layvin Kurzawa, according to reports in France.

It could be a busy afternoon on deadline day for West Ham. They are still yet to make a signing this month despite needing reinforcements at centre-back and up front.

In that regard, though, they have seen a bid for Darwin Nunez rejected by Benfica. They are also keeping tabs on Liverpool backup Divock Origi.

In the defensive third, they are not aiming to strengthen just centrally. A deal for a left-back could also be considered, which is where Kurzawa comes in.

The Frenchman has fallen far down the pecking order for Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, his last appearance for them was a nine-minute cameo in a cup game back in August.

PSG have been hoping to move him on this month, leading to links with the likes of Chelsea – where he would have reunited with Thomas Tuchel – Manchester City and Newcastle.

But all those tracks have cooled – if some were even feasible to start with. Now, West Ham may be PSG’s last hope of completing a Kurzawa transfer.

Kurzawa future going down to the wire

According to Le Parisien, the Hammers could make a move for the 29-year-old before the deadline. However, it would be one that would go down to the wire.

West Ham will first be focusing on their other priorities (both in terms of signings and exits). Only when they have done the business they are prioritising could they return for Kurzawa.

Currently at left-back, West Ham have Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell. Kurzawa could provide further quality, even if he hasn’t been able to show it in Paris this season.

Still, a deal is looking less likely as the deadline approaches. And with PSG holding him under contract until 2024, there could be a long wait to determine his future.

West Ham rebuffing defender interest

While trying to make their own signings, West Ham have also received an offer for one of their current defenders.

Reports claim Newcastle have submitted a bid for West Ham’s Issa Diop.

According to French source RMC Sport, Newcastle have sent West Ham an €8m (£6.6m) offer for the centre-back.

Eddie Howe’s side are now waiting for the Irons to respond, although the bid is likely to be pushed back.

football.london reported earlier in the month that West Ham would not be selling Diop after injuries elsewhere in the backline.

Those long-term problems saw Diop come into the starting lineup in early December, where he has been pretty much ever since.

