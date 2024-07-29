West Ham could turn to Boulaye Dia as an alternative to Jhon Duran

West Ham United are keen to bring in a new striker before the transfer window slams shut and reports suggest they’ve identified a new top target.

Aston Villa centre-forward Jhon Duran has been heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium, with the Hammers already having a £35m bid rejected for him.

Duran added fuel to the rumours earlier this week when he made an ‘Irons’ symbol with his arms on an Instagram live – and the ‘inflammatory’ gesture is now under investigation by Villa.

Unai Emery’s side have slapped a £40m price tag on the 20-year-old, which West Ham view as excessive and they are currently unwilling to pay.

Julen Lopetegui is determined to get a new striker through the door soon though and has now switched his attention to alternative targets.

According to reports from Italy, West Ham have make a £7.5m offer for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia.

The Hammers, along with Everton, showed interest in Dia in January but were unable to lure him away from the Serie A.

READ MORE: Man Utd blamed for botching West Ham transfer as Ratcliffe nears sweet double deal that’ll cost very little

Salernitana have now been relegated from the Italian top flight after finishing bottom of the table and now they’re more open to selling the Senegalese international.

West Ham will have to improve their offer significantly to sign Dia though, with Salernitana standing firm on their asking price of roughly £12.65m.

West Ham go cold on Jhon Duran, prioritise Boulaye Dia

Reports suggest that West Ham are now back in the running to sign Dia as Lopetegui eyes more competition for Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Antonio is past his best at the age of 34 and while Bowen is undoubtedly a top player, his best position is on the right wing rather than up front.

Danny Ings, 32, is also still on the books but it’s thought that the Hammers are actively looking to find a buyer for the experienced striker.

Dia could prove to be a valuable addition to Lopetegui’s squad and he is reportedly their top striker target now that a move for Duran is looking less likely.

Dia joined Salernitana permanently last summer after spending one season on loan with the Italian club.

He’s made 51 appearances in total for Salernitana and scored 20 goals in the process, which is very impressive when you consider how much the club have struggled.

Dia has no intention of playing in Serie B this season and is keen to test himself in the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see if West Ham match Salernitana’s price tag.

Everton could also be on the hunt for a new striker soon amid the uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a target for Manchester United and has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja is at the top of their shortlist but Sean Dyche could turn to Dia if the Toffees lose Calvert-Lewin and are unable to sign the Blues’ youngster.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window