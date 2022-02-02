A report has explained why West Ham United were unable to complete the signing of France international Layvin Kurzawa on deadline day.

The left-back, who can also operate in central defence, began his career at Monaco after gaining promotion from their reserve team. He made 95 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals, before joining Paris Saint-Germain for €23million in August 2015.

Kurzawa has struggled with injuries during his time in the French capital. Despite this, the player managed to feature in over 20 matches in every season between 2015-16 and 2020-21.

The 29-year-old has endured a torrid campaign in 2021-22 though. He began the term with hip problems and soon fell down the pecking order.

Kurzawa is yet to make an appearance in Ligue 1. His only outing so far came in January’s French super cup final defeat to Lille.

A January exit made sense for both Kurzawa and PSG. He had a couple of Premier League suitors, too, with West Ham and Newcastle both holding an interest.

Much to his disappointment, a transfer never materialised and reports have now attempted to explain why.

Layvin Kurzawa remains in France

Sport Witness, who cite French newspaper L’Equipe, say a ‘lack of trying’ is not to blame.

PSG gave Ligue 1 rivals Lille and Bordeaux the opportunity to snap him up on deadline day, only for them to politely decline.

That made West Ham the priority option as Newcastle had their eyes on other defensive targets, such as Dan Burn.

Declan Rice bidding war for Chelsea, Man United and Man City West Ham will have to fight off Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City to keep Declan Rice this summer

David Moyes’ side were keen to complete a deal for Kurzawa, although it could only go through if they let Arthur Masuaku leave first.

As no team came forward to sign the 28-year-old full-back, West Ham’s agreement with PSG for Kurzawa could not reach a conclusion.

Hammers facing Declan Rice trouble

West Ham are facing a tougher than ever battle to retain the services of Declan Rice beyond this season after a report cited three reasons why he is likely to leave the London Stadium.

While he remains fully focused on their battle for a top-four finish and their Europa League adventure, his long-term future remains on the agenda.

The Daily Telegraph report that the Hammers face a harder than ever battle to retain the midfielder’s services this summer.

They report three issues are working against David Moyes’ side – and that a blockbuster move away from the London Stadium awaits.

The first issue cited is the failure to attract new players to the London Stadium in January. Moyes tried, without success, to bolster his defence and his attack.

In addition, the Telegraph claims that failure to secure a top-four finish could signal the back of Rice. Citing his ambitions of playing in the Champions League, a finish of fifth or lower could well spell the end of his time at the club.

And finally, Rice saw his England teammate Jack Grealish move to Manchester City last summer. The British record deal saw Grealish sign a deal worth around £380,000 a week.

Rice knows he too could earn parity, or close to it, with a similar move.

READ MORE: Pundit makes big Tottenham call but West Ham, Arsenal fans won’t be cheering