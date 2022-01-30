West Ham make contact over deadline-beating deal for Brighton attacker

West Ham have asked fellow Premier League side Brighton about a potential transfer for Leandro Trossard, according to a report.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for both Premier League clubs. West Ham are still seeking to strengthen at both ends of the pitch, while Brighton risk losing a couple of key players.

They have reportedly accepted a bid from Newcastle for defender Dan Burn. Now, the next player they will be hoping to have more luck in keeping hold of is Trossard.

The Belgium international has caught the eye since his 2019 transfer from Genk. He arrived as a player of Europa League pedigree and now may get the chance to step back up to that level.

According to Football Insider, West Ham have made a late enquiry about Trossard for the January transfer window.

The Hammers are looking for reinforcements to help their push for a second consecutive European qualification. They need more depth in defence due to injuries, but their search for new attackers has lasted longer.

Trossard is not the centre-forward they are looking for, but as a winger he could provide new qualities in the final third.

Therefore, they are said to have made contact about taking him before the transfer deadline.

It is not clear how much a transfer might cost, merely that West Ham will test Brighton’s resolve. Trossard is only under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2023.

Since joining them, he has provided 14 goals and nine assists from 91 appearances. At the age of 27, he is in his prime years and has scored four goals in the Premier League this season.

Whether his next Premier League goal comes in a Brighton shirt or a West Ham one should become clear in the next couple of days.

Trossard not only Prem forward on West Ham radar

Another attacker, who plays more centrally, West Ham have been linked with is Christian Benteke.

West Ham have needed another striker for over a year after selling Sebastien Haller last January. They never replaced him at the time, nor in the summer. Now, just two days remain of the current transfer window to see if they can make it third time lucky.

The form of their main man up front, Michail Antonio, has dissuaded some targets from joining. It is clear that the Jamaica international is their first-choice. But he is not immune to injury issues, so West Ham need more depth.

Gabriel Barbosa wants Premier League move with West Ham favourites Gabriel Barbosa has told Flamengo he wants to leave and move to the Premier League

In that regard, they have continually been linked with a range of forwards. But one option to crop up late in the winter window is Christian Benteke.

The former Liverpool striker has played for Crystal Palace since 2016. He has scored 37 goals from 169 appearances for them.

This season, Benteke has scored four times from 23 appearances. Although his scoring rate is not of an elite standard, he has plenty of Premier League experience, which may appeal to West Ham.

The Sun on Sunday features a report on West Ham’s interest in Benteke. It is claimed they could make a move for the Belgium international before the transfer window closes.

Benteke recently turned down an approach from Burnley because he did not want to leave London. Switching to West Ham would not give him such a dilemma, so he is open to the move.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old would get to play in the Europa League again. He last did so during his solitary season with Liverpool, who were the runners up that year.

Now, Benteke could take a late chance in his career for a step up. And Palace could let him go if they receive £10m.

They only tied him down to a new deal (for two years) in the summer. But they could now change their mind over the striker if West Ham meet their demands.

READ MORE: Moyes refusing to give up as West Ham ‘in talks’ for £25m Newcastle, PSG target