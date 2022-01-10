West Ham have discovered if they will be able to sign in-form striker Patrik Schick as he has directly responded to the transfer links.

Sources put West Ham in the frame to land the 25-year-old as they search for competition for Michail Antonio. But they are not alone as Schick has also appeared on the radars of Everton and Newcastle.

The star is in blistering form, having registered 18 goals in just 15 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen this season. That includes four in the 7-1 demolition of Greuther Firth last month.

Schick also had an impressive Euros, netting five times on the Czech Republic’s route to the quarter-finals. He started the tournament with an exceptional brace against Scotland, beating keeper David Marshall with a towering header and an audacious long-range effort.

It’s clear to see why the Hammers want to bring Schick to the Premier League, but they look set for disappointment.

During a recent interview with German outlet Bild (via Bundesliga News), Schick was quizzed about the rumours. He said: “Of course it’s nice to read when you’re linked with the big clubs.

“But I’m really, really happy in Leverkusen and I want to go to the Champions League with Bayer 04. I love living in Germany.

“I’m not thinking about other clubs at all. Everyone knows my contract situation. And I would never cause problems for a club and push through a transfer.”

The comments mean David Moyes’ side will have to pursue other avenues. They are hoping to land Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa, who hit 29 goals in 43 outings last term.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on the Brazil international. He said discussions have been held with West Ham, but Flamengo will only accept a ‘big proposal’ for a permanent move.

Moyes tips West Ham ace for England call-up

Meanwhile, Moyes reckons Jarrod Bowen has the attributes to earn his first England call-up.

The right winger got on the scoresheet as West Ham beat Leeds to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

After the victory, Moyes was asked about the possibility of Bowen joining up with Gareth Southgate’s team. He said: “I think every week if he plays at this level he will get closer.

“The competition is so strong and [especially for] the players who play wide.

“If you make goals and assists he will give himself a chance and impress Gareth [Southgate].

“As a manager, you really enjoy turning somebody into an international player.

“I am repeating myself but getting Leon Osman a cap was a thrill. We will keep pushing Jarrod and hopefully, he will get himself an England cap.”

