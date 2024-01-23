Left winger to follow Kalvin Phillips into West Ham after Man City loan confirmed; option to buy clarified

West Ham aim to follow their Kalvin Phillips coup up with the signing of one of two wingers

The finer details in the loan agreement West Ham have struck with Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips have been revealed, and one of two left wingers are primed to follow the midfielder into the capital.

Phillips, 28, finally realised his future must lay away from Manchester City for the good of his career. Phillips rejected the chance to leave the Etihad last summer, though a severe lack of game-time since then – even when Rodri was suspended – delivered a clear message to Phillips.

Amid doubts over his participation with England at Euro 2024, Phillips has accepted he must seek a move away.

Links to Barcelona never had any basis in fact. Newcastle were a genuine contender to sign the holding midfielder, though baulked at Man City’s high demands.

City were understood to be chasing a loan fee in the £7m range and requested Phillips’ full salary understood to be roughly £135,000-a-week be absorbed by the loaning club.

Juventus hovered, though never acted on their interest, much to West Ham’s delight.

Now, according to multiple top sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been struck.

Option to buy confusion clarified

Phillips will join West Ham on a six-month loan that DOES contain an option to buy.

Ornstein initially stated no buy option had been included, though later retracted that claim. Romano, meanwhile, was insistent from the beginning that an option to buy HAS been included.

Taking to X to clear up any lingering confusion amid probes from West Ham fans, Romano declared: “To many West Ham fans asking, can confirm again that Kalvin Phillips to West Ham loan deal includes a buy option for June.”

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg suggested the option is worth around €40m (approx. £34.2m). He also stated West Ham have agreed to pay a loan fee, though whether it’s the full £7m City initially aimed for wasn’t made clear.

Romano claimed a medical has been booked for Wednesday, while Ornstein stated it’ll take place on Thursday. In any case, what is clear is a medical will take place at some stage in the next 48 hours and West Ham will cover Phillips’ full salary during the stint.

Romano concluded by giving his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Left winger up next

Elsewhere, West Ham are also aiming to sign a new left winger this month which could be the catalyst that sparks Said Benrahma’s exit.

Sky Sports reported Al-Ittihad’s Jota and Ibrahim Osman of Nordsjaelland are both on the Hammers’ radar.

Only one of the two will be signed and per reporter Ben Jacobs, an approach has been made for Osman.

Jacobs stated on X: “Understand West Ham have now enquired about Nordsjaelland’s 19-year-old forward Ibrahim Osman.

“As revealed, Ghanaian also tracked this window by Brighton and [Crystal] Palace. West Ham the most active currently. No offers yet. Nordsjaelland expect at least €15m and may hold out for €20m.”

If moving for Jota, the former Celtic ace would likely be signed via the loan route.

Sky Sports concluded ‘any deal for a new left-sided forward could see Said Benrahma leave the London Stadium.’ Benrahma is a transfer target for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

