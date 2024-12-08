West Ham line up spectacular January move for Man Utd linked Juventus star amid Lopetegui sack talk

West Ham and Fulham have reportedly ‘joined the race’ for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Brazilian international joined Juventus from Aston Villa on a £42million deal this past summer, but he hasn’t had the impact in Turin that many thought he would.

Luiz, 26, was superb for Aston Villa in 2023/24 as he helped Unai Emery’s side finish fourth in the Premier League table by scoring nine league goals.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham and Fulham have ‘joined the race’ for Luiz, who could leave Juventus in a shock move next month.

This comes after Juventus reportedly ‘offered’ Luiz to Man Utd as they are keen to sell him to fund moves for a new striker and defender this winter.

The report claims West Ham and Fulham are interested in the ex-Villa man and believe he could be a valuable addition for the second half of the campaign.

The Premier League duo ‘have not forgotten’ the form Luiz showed in the Premier League last season and would jump at the opportunity to bring him in.

Luiz could be a big signing for West Ham

Luiz’s move away from Villa Park came as something of a shock at the time and it’s arguably had a detrimental impact on Emery’s side.

Villa brought in Amadou Onana to replace the Brazilian and he has put in some good performances, but is less of a threat going forward than Luiz.

Villa currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and Luiz’s goal threat could have helped them have a better start to the season, but they’re still in with a chance of a top four finish.

West Ham, on the other hand, have endured a very disappointing start to the season. Julen Lopetegui is in serious danger of being sacked, with the Hammers currently 14th in the table.

The London side spent heavily over the summer but if they do appoint a new manager it’s likely they’ll back them with new additions in January.

As for Fulham, they are doing very well this season and signing Luiz would certainly be a big statement of intent as they look to push for European qualification.

Juventus will likely look to recoup what they paid for Luiz if they choose to sell him in January, as reports suggest, so it’ll be interesting to see if West Ham or Fulham make a bid for him next month.

West Ham round-up: Saudi PL manager eyed / Chelsea star wanted

Meanwhile, West Ham’s board are considering potential new managers as pressure continues to mount on Lopetegui.

The Hammers’ fixture against Lopetegui’s former club Wolves on Monday will be crucial in determining whether or not he keeps his job.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that many of West Ham’s decision-makers have already decided Lopetegui isn’t the right man to take them forward, despite him only being appointed this past summer.

In terms of potential replacements, we understand that Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle is one of the candidates on their radar.

No offer has yet been made for Jaissle, as there is still a managerial incumbent at the London Stadium, but contact could soon be made.

The Al-Ahli boss is seen as a good candidate due to his dynamism and progressive ideas. That said, at the moment, sources state Jaissle is fully focussed on his club.

In other news, West Ham are reportedly considering a shock loan move for under-used Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo in January.

It’s claimed the Hammers have fixed their gaze on the centre-back and hope to secure a loan agreement in the upcoming January window.

From Tosin’s perspective, it’s claimed the 27-year-old ‘could be tempted’ by the chance to significantly increase his playing time.

