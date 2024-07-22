West Ham United are exploring the possibility of a transfer for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville amid speculation that he could leave Elland Road this summer.

The Hammers are backing new manager Julen Lopetegui in the transfer window having spent £65.5m on Luis Guilherme and Max Kilman already, but their business is far from done.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Lopetegui is keen to strengthen in multiple key areas ahead of the coming season.

A new winger is high on his list of priorities and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed West Ham have made contact over a potential deal for Summerville.

The 22-year-old was deservedly handed the Championship Player of the Season Award last term after netting 20 goals and making nine assists in 46 league appearances for Leeds.

Liverpool and Chelsea have shown an interest in Summerville but the Hammers have just made the first move in the race for his signature.

“West Ham have submitted initial proposal to Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville,” Romano posted on X.

“Talks took place also on player side, but still not close, considered very expensive.

“AS Roma have also included Summerville in their list but only in case Soulé deal doesn’t happen.”

West Ham make contact over Summerville deal

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that West Ham do hold a concrete interest in Summerville but nothing is advanced at this stage.

They are keen to understand the conditions of a potential deal but as Romano suggests, Leeds will demand a big fee for Summerville.

We can confirm that Daniel Farke’s side are holding out for £35m for the Dutchman and it’s unclear whether West Ham would be willing to go that high at this stage.

Leeds have already sold golden boy Archie Gray to Tottenham for £30m and could lose Wilfried Gnonto amid interest from Everton.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, talks between Everton and Leeds are progressing well and Gnonto is keen to make the switch to Goodison Park.

Everton missed out on the Italian international last summer but it hasn’t deterred the Toffees, and a deal could be struck as soon as this week.

Losing two wingers in the same window would be extremely damaging to Leeds but TEAMtalk sources say if the money is right, it will force their hand.

It will be interesting to see how much West Ham, or indeed his other suitors, are willing to pay to sign Summerville this summer, but they are at the front of the queue at this stage.

