Lopetegui ‘demanding’ West Ham sign explosive Brighton star, as unhappiness with Hurzeler offers hope

Julen Lopetegui may be under increasing pressure as manager of West Ham, though a report claims he’s already got a January transfer in mind if backed by the hierarchy.

West Ham have returned a sub-par record of four wins, three draws and six defeats from Lopetegui’s first 13 matches in charge. Their League Cup hopes ended at the hands of Liverpool and suspect form in the Premier League sees West Ham sitting 14th with a negative six goal difference heading into the international break.

Whether Lopetegui is given time to arrest the club’s slide remains to be seen. But if the Spaniard is backed, Caught Offside claim his first signing in January could come by way of Brighton.

Lopetegui is said to be ‘demanding’ reinforcements in January and in his crosshairs is Brighton right-back, Tariq Lamptey.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract on the south coast and as yet, has shown no signs of agreeing to an extension.

The report noted Lamptey’s apparent unhappiness with his lack of opportunities under Fabian Hurzeler is prompting him to lean towards leaving. As such, the upcoming winter window would represent Brighton’s final chance to collect a fee.

Lamptey has featured in just one Premier League match this term and showcased his attacking prowess when bagging an assist despite featuring for just 10 minutes. He also produced a wildly encouraging display in the League Cup when causing Andy Robertson all manner of problems down Liverpool’s left side.

Lamptey scored in that contest, though Brighton ultimately fell in a 3-2 defeat.

Lamptey can offer far more than Wan-Bissaka

Lopetegui has flirted with a back three this season that utilises wing-backs. Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has played as the right-sided wing-back, though his offensive limitations make him a poor fit for the more advanced role.

Lamptey, meanwhile, would appear to be far more suited to a wing-back role, with his pace and willingness to charge up and down the flank a threat opposing teams must contend with.

West Ham won’t have a deal all their own way in January, however, with Caught Offside noting the player holds interest from Everton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford too.

From further afield, Serie A giant Juventus were also mentioned. But for the time being at least, Lamptey’s preference is believed to be remaining in the Premier League.

Of course, West Ham and Lopetegui’s chances of securing a January deal will hinge on the manager overseeing an upturn in results over the next seven weeks. If Lopetegui is fired, West Ham may no longer be a viable option for Lamptey come January.

Latest West Ham and Brighton news

In other news, TEAMtalk can reveal West Ham are among a cluster of English sides showing interest in Genk left-back, Archie Brown.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph reported West Ham sporting director, Tim Steidten, is a ‘surprise’ candidate to replace Edu at Arsenal.

Edu has agreed to leave his sporting director’s role at the Emirates ahead of taking a senior role in the network of clubs owned by Evangelos Marinakis (Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos, Rio Ave FC)

Finally, reports claim Tottenham are taking a close look at Brighton attacker Facundo Buonanotte who is currently thriving while loaned to Leicester City.