New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is wasting no time in strengthening his Hammers side this summer, having greenlighted the immediate signing of Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno and also agreeing the pursuit of another target very much on the Arsenal radar.

The wily Spanish coach was confirmed as the new West Ham manager on Thursday in succession to David Moyes, signing what we understand to be a two-year deal with the option of an additional year if he impresses. Using his first interview as the Hammers boss to lay down his intentions, the 57-year-old has set out his aims to build on Moyes’ fantastic work and potentially establish the Irons among the country’s best sides.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club,” he said. “We will try to put our stamp on the club.

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

IRONS INFO ⚒️ 👉 The key contract details of every West Ham United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

“I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because we our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this.”

Lopetegui signs off on deal to sign Flamengo defender

Lopetegui continued: “We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise. That’s why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge. Of course, we are going to do our best to help the club and the team to achieve to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims. I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements.”

Now that quest to close that gap on the top teams is already underway with sporting director Tim Steidten having already done much of the ground work on a first signing of the new era in the shape of Flamengo defender Bruno.

Making his full internationakl debut in Brazil’s recent win over England at Wembley, the twice capped centre-half stands 6ft 4in tall and has drawn comparisons with his compatriot, Gleison Bremer, who has starred for Juventus over the last couple of seasons.

An compromising defender, the Hammers have agreed to pay the Campeonato Brasileiro side a fee of €15m (£13m) to sign the 28-year-old.

Bruno is poised to sign a deal at the London Stadium to 2029 and two sources have now confirmed his arrival is immiment.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano stated: “West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian centre back Fabricio Bruno from Flamengo. He’s in the shortlist as ExWHUEmployee called, talks are now progressing to make it happen.

“Fabricio Bruno already accepted the move, WHUFC Director Tim Steidten is working on it.”

Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande also revealed the move was imminent on his YouTube channel, stating: “I really like him, but this proposal is irrefutable. The player is already 28 years old. I think it is very difficult for Flamengo to receive another proposal like this.

“Many fans have criticised me for praising Fabricio Bruno and I don’t know why because Fabricio Bruno killed it in the Flamengo shirt since he arrived at Flamengo. A proposal like this one, for me, is irrefutable. It’s coming now, he’s for sale now and from what I found out there at Flamengo, the deal is very close to being signed and he’s going to sign a five-year contract with the English team.

“Everything is well on its way, it’s just a matter of time. Fabricio Bruno says goodbye to Flamengo and (will) play for West Ham in England.”

West Ham transfers: Hammers turn to £22m Arsenal target next

The Hammers will not stop there either and we understand they are also set to launch a bold move to sign Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu too in the coming days after Lopetegui approved the move.

Emerson Palmieri has thrived in the role for the Hammers this season and while Aaron Cresswell looks set to agree a new deal, after initially expecting to leave, they are looking for a more long-term option as cover and that is where Kadioglu fits the bill.

The 24-year-old can play in a variety of roles, either as a left-back, left wing-back or a left-winger and his versatility certainly appeals to Lopetegui and Steidten, with the player collecting eight (four goals, four assists) G/As over the season just gone from 41 appearances.

DON’T MISS 👉The brilliant West Ham XI for 2024/25 if Steidten lands four glorious signings

That form has alerted Arsenal into his possible signing with Mikel Arteta and Edu also looking to strengthen their left-back options.

However, the Hammers look set to beat them to the punch and are ready to launch an offer worth £22m to sign the 15-times capped Turkey international first.

He is also a player that Lopetegui is understood to have looked at last summer while the boss at Wolves and now a move to land the Netherlands-born star looks set to come off, and giving Lopetegui a quickfire double deal to mark his appointment in east London.