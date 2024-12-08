West Ham have reportedly identified former Juventus manager Max Allegri as a key target to replace under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui, but face competition for his signature.

The Hammers’ board held a meeting earlier this week to discuss sacking Lopetegui but it seems that he’ll be given one last game against former club Wolves on Monday to save his skin. A loss would almost certainly see the manager dismissed.

Lopetegui was appointed West Ham boss this past summer and was backed in the transfer market with 10 new additions, but that hasn’t led to good results on the pitch.

West Ham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, just six points outside the relegation zone. That gap could be closed to three points if they lose to Wolves.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, West Ham have shown interest in Allegri as they plan for the potential sacking of Lopetegui.

However, Roma are also interested in the 57-year-old coach as owner Dan Friedkin plans to replace current boss Claudio Ranieri, who is only under contract until the end of the season.

Allegri is keen to return to management and is ‘between West Ham and Roma’ in terms of his next move, suggesting talks have been held with the Hammers. He is keen to ‘get experience abroad’ which could play into West Ham’s hands.

READ MORE: West Ham approach for German manager fails as 42y/o rejects reunion offer

West Ham on the hunt for Lopetegui successor

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Lopetegui is indeed on very thin ice at West Ham. We understand that some senior decision-makers at the club have already made up their mind and do not believe he is the right man to take them forward.

As previously reported, West Ham’s players are feeling ‘incredibly dejected and frustrated at the form of the side.’ They believe the squad is far better than the results they’ve produced, with some stating a ‘higher calibre manager could take them to the European places.’

In terms of potential replacements, we understand that Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle is one of the candidates on their radar.

No offer has yet been made for Jaissle, as there is still a managerial incumbent at the London Stadium, but contact could soon be made.

The Al-Ahli boss is seen as a good candidate due to his dynamism and progressive ideas. That said, at the moment, sources state Jaissle is fully focused on his club.

Graham Potter has also been heavily linked with West Ham, while reported interest in former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has cooled in recent days.

Allegri would certainly be a high-profile appointment for West Ham but from our information, they are yet to approach the Italian coach over potentially replacing Lopetegui.

West Ham round-up: Chelsea man eyed / ex-Villa star wanted

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly considering a shock loan move for under-used Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo in January.

It’s claimed the Hammers have fixed their gaze on the centre-back and hope to secure a loan agreement in the upcoming January window.

From Tosin’s perspective, it’s claimed the 27-year-old ‘could be tempted’ by the chance to significantly increase his playing time.

In other news, reports from Italy suggest that West Ham have ‘joined the race’ for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who could move in January just six months after leaving Aston Villa.

Manchester United and Fulham have also been linked with Luiz, who scored an impressive nine goals for Villa last season to help them finish in a Champions League qualification spot.

West Ham quiz: Who joined first?