Sergio Conceicao and Thomas Frank are in the running to replace West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui

The West Ham board are set to hold crisis talks this week over the future of manager Julen Lopetegui after the Hammers’ disappointing start to the season.

Despite backing Lopetegui with 10 new players in this past summer’s transfer window the investment in the squad hasn’t led to positive results.

West Ham’s hierarchy were confident that the new additions could help Lopetegui take the side back into the Premier League’s top six, but that looks extremely unlikely now.

They currently sit 14th in the table – six points outside the relegation zone. That gap could narrow to four points if Wolves beat Everton on Wednesday night.

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that there are ‘major doubts’ among West Ham chiefs over whether Lopetegui is the right man to take them forward.

We understand that a number of key decision-makers have lost patience with the 58-year-old and are ‘ready to make a managerial change.’

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that West Ham’s players are feeling ‘incredibly dejected and frustrated at the form of the side.’ They believe the squad is far better than the results they’ve produced, with some stating a ‘higher calibre manager could take them to the European places.’

West Ham shortlist potential Lopetegui replacements – sources

Several sources close to West Ham suggest that Lopetegui’s sacking is ‘a question of when and not if.’ The general consensus is that Lopetegui will lose his job in the next few days.

There have been disagreements over tactical decisions and some players are doubtful of the ideas of the former Spain manager.

West Ham’s board have already been talking about whether to sack Lopetegui and that has ramped up following their loss to Leicester. An official meeting is set to happen by the end of the week, when a final decision will be taken.

A number of potential manager targets have been shared with TEAMtalk but two have come up consistently – one of those being former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao. He is out of work and is interested in speaking to the Hammers.

Conceicao impressed in Portugal and has the record for the most games as manager of Porto, winning 11 major honours including three league titles and achieving the double in 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Everton’s soon-to-be new owners The Friedkin Group have also identified Conceicao as a top target to replace Sean Dyche, who is under increasing pressure at Goodison Park.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also been discussed behind the scenes at West Ham. His impressive work with the Bees has put him firmly on their radar.

However, it isn’t certain whether Frank would be willing to leave Brentford mid-season, while he’s also on the radar of Newcastle in case they decide to part ways with Eddie Howe.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has also been discussed and sources say he ‘remains an option.’

Lopetegui will learn his fate in the next 48 hours, but the general consensus is that he and West Ham are set to part ways.

IN FOCUS: Sergio Conceicao’s success with Porto

