West Ham receive new ‘official’ bid for Lucas Paqueta as second crucial star targeted by Real Madrid

West Ham United are at serious risk of losing Lucas Paqueta this month, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a new ‘official bid’ has been launched for the Brazilian, while another Hammers star is being targeted by Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old has notched four goals and one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season and is undoubtedly one of West Ham’s best players on his day.

However, Paqueta has not featured since January 6 as he looks to force a move away from the London Stadium and return to his former club, Flamengo.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed earlier this week that Paqueta has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Flamengo.

West Ham have already rejected two bids from Flamengo, the last of which was described as ‘miles away’ from their valuation. We revealed that the bid was nowhere close to the £40million that outlets in Brazil had suggested.

However, well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Flamengo have now tabled an improved bid.

“Flamengo submit official bid for Lucas Paqueta worth €41million (£35.5m / $48.5m) fixed fee as talks are underway with West Ham,” Romano posted on X. “Paqueta insists; he wants Flamengo move immediately, as reported two weeks ago. Club to club contacts ongoing.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid plotting shock Mateus Fernandes move

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly considering a shock move for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes – another of the Hammers’ most important players.

The 21-year-old midfielder scored a stunning goal as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side picked up a crucial 3-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday. Fernandes also provided an assist in West Ham’s 2-1 victory against Tottenham in the previous match.

West Ham remain third-bottom of the Premier League table, but have closed the gap on 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

However, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid are ‘closely monitoring’ Fernandes’ situation and could have a ‘prime opportunity’ to sign him if the Hammers go down.

That is because Fernandes reportedly has a release clause in his contract that would activate if West Ham are relegated.

That clause would make the Portuguese playmaker ‘quite affordable’ with the report suggesting Madrid could sign him for around €32million (£27.7m / $37.2m)

This would come as a significant blow for West Ham, not only because they’d be losing a key star, but also as they’d make a loss on the £42million they paid to sign him from Southampton last summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.