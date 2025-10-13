Insider reveals if West Ham will SELL Lucas Paqueta in January – ‘part of the plan’

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has no plan whatsoever to sell Lucas Paqueta in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Paqueta has been on the books of West Ham since 2022 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year. The Brazil international attacking midfielder has been a very important player for the Hammers over the years, scoring 21 goals and giving 14 assists in 128 appearances.

The 31-year-old is also a regular in the Brazil squad and won the Conference League with West Ham in the 2022/23 campaign.

There has been speculation in recent days that Flamengo are interested in Paqueta, with a January exit mooted for the star.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has said that there is no chance that West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan will sell Paqueta in the middle of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that West Ham are planning to sign a new striker to help link up with Paqueta in Nuno’s team.

Jones said: “There always seems to be speculation around Paqueta, but it does not seem to be an active situation.

“I don’t think that’s the sort of exit West Ham are suddenly interested in allowing.

“Paqueta is very well paid, and I struggle to see him moving unless it’s another top European team at this moment.

“Obviously, there was interest in him in the summer – and it did look like he might leave – so let’s see what level of club is truly in for him.

“At this moment, I would say West Ham see him staying and that they need his creativity.

“I am told their main objective is to sign a new striker for the winter window and having Paqueta linking up with that person will be part of the plan.

“They are starting to draw up their vision right now, and as a priority, they want more goal threat.

“It would not make much sense to ditch Paqueta.”

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest West Ham news: Endrick links, Man Utd raid

Meanwhile, West Ham United have been linked with Endrick, as Real Madrid’s stance on sending the Brazil international striker out on loan is revealed.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Nuno could try to sign an attacking player for West Ham that he has already worked with.

And finally, TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are among the clubs keen on a Manchester United forward who is willing to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

POLL: Who has been West Ham’s best signing from a different Premier League club over the past 10 years?