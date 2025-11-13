The extent of West Ham United’s January transfer business will be impacted by potential outgoings – with Lucas Paqueta among the names to watch out for, our sources have confirmed.

The priority is to sign a striker but it is possible that they also land a defender and midfielder under the right conditions. A barrier to business at the moment is the fact their financial ability is restricted. The club would be willing to strike deals for new signings but accept they may have to offload players in order to change up the squad effectively.

It is becoming clear that Niclas Fullkrug is likely to be on his way, while Paqueta, Andy Irving, Guido Rodriguez and James Ward-Prowse are among players who have potential to leave.

Fullkrug is expected to move to Germany, but the Hammers want a sale, not a loan transfer. We revealed last week that Hamburg and Stuttgart are interested in Fullkrug. And sources also believe Paqueta could go if a mega-bid arrives.

In the summer, he was linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the window, but West Ham blocked a deal.

The player is becoming more interested in a future away from West Ham now and, as such, it is understood the club would have to consider a substantial offer that lands.

At this stage it is thought that would mean upwards of £75million, in order to reinvest accordingly.

Meanwhile Irving, Rodriguez and Ward-Prowse are considered expendable.

The Hammers would prefer a No.9 with Premier League experience but there are not many options available. Ivan Toney is one player they have tentatively considered but he is very unlikely to prove to be a realistic aim.

It is important that any new signing hits the ground running and that is why the club are going to prioritise players who are in England or have a recent history in the division.

There is an acceptance though that they may eventually have to turn to options on the continent.

