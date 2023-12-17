Man City target will garner ‘big bids’ as Prem side told when they can expect to see him leave

Journalist Ade Oladipo has told West Ham they’ll find it ‘difficult’ to keep hold of Lucas Paqueta ‘past the summer window’ as ‘big bids’ will be coming for the Manchester City target.

Paqueta’s Premier League career began in fine fashion last season when he bagged four goals and three assists last season. The Brazilian also scored once and provided four assists in the Europa Conference League, one of those assists being for the goal that won West Ham the final.

A top first season led to interest from Manchester City, who made a £70million bid for Paqueta and were reportedly preparing to lodge a £95million bid.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed that any potential deal had collapsed at the back end of the summer, after an enquiry into suspicious betting activity was opened regarding Paqueta.

But in November, it was revealed City had ‘not yet given up’ on the Hammers star, and are awaiting the enquiry’s conclusion before they go back in.

Around the same time, it was stated the midfielder might only cost £85million.

It would be unsurprising if Pep Guardiola’s side were to pay that, with Paqueta’s quality even more evident this term than it was last.

Indeed, he’s already reached his tally of five goals in all competitions from last season, with three of those coming in the Europa League, showing he’s thriving at a level higher than the Hammers played in Europe last season.

‘Big bids’ coming for Paqueta

The last game saw Paqueta shine for West Ham, as he registered all three assists in a 3-0 win over Wolves.

That led journalist Oladipo to suggest the club won’t have his services for very long, as somebody will come in with a big bid for the star midfielder soon.

“Paqueta is a wonderful footballer. West Ham are going to find it difficult to keep hold of him past the summer window. Maybe even the January window…BIG bids will come in,” Oladipo said on X.

It might not be January with uncertainty still remaining over the betting enquiry, but if all is sorted come the summer, it would be unsurprising if more big bids were not to come in.

Paqueta could have already left West Ham last summer, and the likes of City will be keen to see him do so now.

In the Citizens’ case, they’ve been crying out for a creative spark amid Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, with the Belgian sidelined for the majority of the season.

That’s evident given they’re fourth in the table, after winning the league last season.

Adding Paqueta into the mix could help them spring back to where they expect to be in the league.

