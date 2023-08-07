Man Utd and Southampton raids up next, as West Ham prepare fresh bids after Edson Alvarez joy

West Ham will launch renewed pushes to sign Man Utd defender Harry Maguire and Southampton ace James Ward-Prowse, according to a report.

The Hammers are preparing for a busy August as they continue to wrestle with who to spend the Declan Rice money on.

The first piece of the puzzle has fallen into place, with Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein confirming a deal has been struck with Ajax to sign Edson Alvarez.

The Mexico international, 25, is viewed as Rice’s direct replacement. The midfielder will pen a five-year deal all being well and will fly to London ahead of undergoing a medical on Monday.

The Ajax deal will use up around £35m (including add-ons) of West Ham’s funds. As such, there’s plenty left in the coffers for several more moves.

A second midfield addition is in David Moyes’ sights, as is an arrival at centre-half.

Regarding the latter, West Ham have already seen two proposals for Harry Maguire knocked back by Man Utd.

The first regarded a loan with an option to buy. The second pertained to a permanent move worth £20m.

Initial reports claimed West Ham’s interest in Maguire had subsided upon the second rejection. However, according to Sky Sports, that’s not the case.

Indeed, they report the Hammers are ‘expected to go back in with an improved offer’ for Maguire.

The 30-year-old has tumbled down the pecking order at Old Trafford and was stripped of the club captaincy in July.

Man Utd won’t force Maguire out, though if a suitable offer arrives they will take it under careful consideration. Per the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd’s current valuation of Maguire is around the £30m mark.

What’s more, a replacement in the form of Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice has already been lined up if Maguire does make way.

West Ham not giving up on Ward-Prowse

Elsewhere, West Ham are ready to go back in for Southampton captain, James Ward-Prowse.

A reported £30m has already been rebuffed by the Saints, per Sky Sports. However, the same outlet now report West Ham ‘are not giving up’.

It’s stated a compromise will be required if West Ham are to sign the set piece specialist. In other words, West Ham remain unlikely to meet Southampton’s full £40m asking price.

Nonetheless, with their interest still strong, a new and improved offer – or one that includes more favourable terms for the Saints – could be on the horizon.

