Matheus Fernandes has emerged as a standout performer for West Ham, but TEAMtalk understands the club have no intention of letting the Portuguese midfielder leave this summer, despite the threat of relegation and concrete interest from Manchester United and other sides.

With the Hammers locked in a battle near the bottom of the Premier League, recruitment staff are already drawing up detailed plans for the upcoming window.

Like many clubs in a similar position, West Ham are working with two scenarios. Their preferred ‘List A’ focuses on strengthening for another Premier League campaign. However, a contingency ‘List B’ is also being prepared in the event of relegation, something the club have avoided since 2011.

Relegation would likely trigger significant changes, with key players such as Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville expected to attract serious interest from top clubs across England and Europe.

Fernandes, too, has been linked with a move, but sources have made it clear his situation is very different. We understand the 21-year-old is viewed as a cornerstone of West Ham’s long-term project.

The former Sporting CP prospect has impressed since arriving from Southampton last summer in a deal worth over £40million – making him the club’s third most expensive signing of all time.

It would take a bid significantly higher than that to convince the Hammers to reluctantly part ways with their maestro, and they won’t budge even if they are relegated.

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West Ham take strong stance on star after Bruno’s recommendation

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Man Utd are among the clubs aware of his progress, with Bruno Fernandes — who saw him develop at Sporting — ensuring his name has been flagged internally.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool also retain an interest dating back to his time at Southampton.

In addition, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton are all understood to be strong admirers of the midfielder and recognise his considerable potential.

Despite that widespread attention, West Ham remain firm in their stance.

Sources close to the London Stadium have told TEAMtalk that the club do not envisage losing Fernandes under any circumstances this summer, even if they were to suffer relegation. He is seen as a player to build around, not cash in on.

That position is reflected in their valuation. TEAMtalk can reveal that West Ham would demand in excess of £50million for Fernandes, factoring in his age, potential and the fact he is tied to a long-term contract running until 2030.

With interest building but the club standing resolute, Fernandes looks set to remain a key figure in West Ham’s plans – no matter what the coming months bring.

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