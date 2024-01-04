Medical booked, as West Ham fully agree first January transfer on surprising terms

The first West Ham transfer of the January window is on the cusp of completion after a medical was booked and documents exchanged, and the eye-catching terms involved have come to light.

The Hammers are understood to be on the hunt for a new striker this month. Jarrod Bowen has been nothing short of sensational while deputising up top, though manager David Moyes would prefer to add a more recognised centre-forward to his ranks.

A centre-half is also on the agenda, with news emerging at the start of the month of West Ham approaching Tottenham for Eric Dier. Spurs are open to cashing in on the veteran defender who is out of contract in six months’ time.

Retaining Lucas Paqueta amid swirling Saudi Arabian interest is a must, though today’s update regards an exit the Hammers are willing to sanction.

French side Monaco emerged as a genuine contender to sign Thilo Kehrer ahead of the winter window opening its doors.

Talk of an agreement in the first days of the month did the rounds and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the German defender’s move is hurtling towards completion.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Romano reported a loan deal containing a conditional obligation to buy has been agreed.

Kehrer, 27, will travel for a medical later on Thursday and West Ham and Monaco have already exchanged documentation regarding the move.

West Ham to break even on Kehrer

Divulging the exact terms in the agreement, Romano added West Ham will receive a modest €500,000 (approx. £430,000) loan fee.

The conditional obligation to buy is set at €11m (approx. £9.5m). According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the conditions that would trigger the obligation are “easily achievable”.

As such, West Ham are primed to lose a depth piece in their defence without collecting a substantial fee to reinvest in new players in the same window.

Nonetheless, Moyes and co were seemingly of the belief Kehrer was expendable and barring any mishaps, West Ham will now be in line to collect £10m in total if Kehrer joins Monaco outright next summer.

Kehrer joined the Hammers from PSG for a fee of around £10m back in 2022. As such, the club should break even on a player who never set the world alight in England.

Kehrer had made 12 appearances for West Ham across all competitions this season. However, only four of those came in the Premier League and none were starts.

