Medical set, with West Ham and Southampton to complete win-win double deal

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is set to undergo a medical with West Ham United on Friday, though a deal that will send a player the other way is also expected, per a top source.

West Ham initially struggled to spend the windfall they received upon selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a package worth £105m.

Indeed, a £40m bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was rejected. A £45m offering for Joao Palhinha of Fulham met the same fate.

However, David Moyes’ fortunes have reversed as the new season nears, with Edson Alvarez recently wrapping up his £35m arrival from Ajax.

Alvarez is the like-for-like replacement for Rice, though a second addition in the engine room is wanted.

To that end, West Ham ditched their interest in Man Utd’s Scott McTominay when quoted a £40m price tag. £30m was as high as the Hammers would go in that regard.

Instead, a £30m bid was tabled for Southampton talisman James Ward-Prowse and per the Athletic’s David Ornstein, the move will thunder towards completion on Friday.

West Ham’s bid was accepted on Wednesday and an agreement on personal terms is in place. Ward-Prowse will sign a four-year deal running until 2027.

But before then, the 28-year-old England international is expected to travel to London on Thursday night ahead of undertaking a medical on Friday.

Southampton to sign readymade replacement

Losing Ward-Prowse will undoubtedly be a blow to the Saints’ promotion hopes. However, per Ornstein, they don’t have far to look for a direct replacement.

Indeed, the trusted reporter claimed West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes is strongly expected to move the other way on loan.

Ornstein stressed the loan deal is not yet finalised, though claimed on Twitter it is “expected”, with talks “heading in that direction”.

Downes, 24, would’ve been behind Alvarez, Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek in the central midfield pecking order if remaining in the capital.

Lucas Paqueta is also currently in that conversation, though perhaps not for long if Man City have their way.

West Ham have also seen a £30m bid accepted for Man Utd centre-back, Harry Maguire. A fresh update from the Sun has shed light on how big of a salary decrease he’s in line to incur.

READ MORE: West Ham signing announced, with ‘undisclosed’ Edson Alvarez transfer fee spilled by Ajax