West Ham seal memorable win as Yarmolenko sinks Sevilla in extra time to continue European journey

West Ham have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League by overturning a first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate after extra time.

The first leg in Spain had ended as a 1-0 win for Sevilla. Upon their reunion at the London Stadium, David Moyes only made one change to his lineup from the previous week. Said Benrahma replaced Nikola Vlasic.

It was a lively start to the game. Within the first 10 minutes, Pablo Fornals saw a smart volley blocked by Nemanja Gudelj.

Sevilla went closer when Alphonse Areola produced a strong right hand to keep out a close-range effort from Youssef En-Nesyri.

At the other end, Michail Antonio unexpectedly found himself one on one after being picked out by Benrahma, but he couldn’t make the most of it.

Likewise, for Sevilla, the ball dropped invitingly for Joan Jordan, but he sliced his volley.

The game really came to life in the 39th minute when West Ham took the lead on the night and levelled things up on aggregate. A cross from Antonio picked out Tomas Soucek, who smartly arched a header back across goal and into the net.

Tomas Soucek lifts the roof off of London Stadium 🔥 West Ham level the tie with Sevilla thanks to a BRILLIANT header from their big Czech midfielder!#UEL pic.twitter.com/rTJJY7Dyp3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2022

The first decent chance of the second half fell to En-Nesyri. He struck the ball when it was on the bounce, but couldn’t pull it on target.

At the other end, West Ham became more threatening again when Manuel Lanzini forced a save from Bono.

Another opportunity came for Sevilla when En-Nesyri teed up Jesus Corona, who sliced the ball over.

West Ham win it in extra time

Within the final five minutes, with extra time looming, Benrahma tried to curl one from the left wing, but it lacked enough power. Hence, an additional 30 minutes were required.

Soucek nearly scored a header again in the first half of extra time when swooping at the far post. However, he couldn’t get it on target.

But in the second half of extra time, West Ham doubled their lead – and took the aggregate advantage – via Andriy Yarmolenko.

Bono pushed a shot from Fornals into his path, and he tapped home to put his side a step away from a memorable win.

They successfully navigated what remained of extra time to overcome the competition’s most successful club and advance to the quarter-finals.

