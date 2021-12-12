West Ham are reportedly preparing to hold advanced contract talks with Michail Antonio in their bid to keep their star striker at the club.

The Jamaica forward’s current deal runs out at the end of next season and the Hammers are determined that the 31-year-old will not walk away on a free transfer. Indeed, David Moyes is a big fan and has built his forward line around Antonio’s strengths.

Antonio has been a real Swiss Army Knife for the London club, but has finally found his best position through the middle.

He also remains the only out and out N0.9 on West Ham’s books, something Moyes could remedy in January.

The report in The Sun claims that the attacker has fully warranted a lucrative new deal and that talks will happen.

However, with injuries often blighting his time at the London Stadium, The Sun adds that the Hammers will look to sign a back up in the New Year.

Moyes move for Liverpool star unlikely

Meanwhile, Danny Mills feels West Ham boss David Moyes will seek out an experienced defender in January and is unlikely to move for Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

The Hammers have enjoyed a superb campaign to date and sat fourth heading into the weekend fixtures. There is real hope of a top-four finish this term after they ended up sixth in 2020-2021. The winter months are likely to make or break the East End outfit’s chances of achieving their aims.

With that in mind, Moyes has been tipped to strengthen his squad in the new year. Top of the agenda will be a central defender after Kurt Zouma joined Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines this week.

The France international looks set to be out of action until February. Phillips has been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp has already made it clear he will not block the 24-year-old’s exit if he wants to leave Anfield. But Mills believes the Scot will look to bring in a more consistent stopper to help out.

“He’s (Phillips) a young unknown, so I imagine David Moyes will want to go for the other end of the market and get some experience in,” he told Football Insider.

“Nat Phillips may well be brilliant one week, and not so good the next. Moyes will want someone who is going to be consistent and put in that 6.5, 7/10 performance every week.”

