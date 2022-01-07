West Ham have confirmed that striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract until the summer of 2024 with the option of an extra year.

The 31-year-old has proved a vital player up top for the Hammers ever since his arrival in 2015. However, he has enjoyed more of the spotlight in the past two seasons as the club’s chief target man.

Indeed, he has been praised not only for his goals but also his hold-up play and ability to link attacks.

In the past two seasons Antonio has reached double figures for Premier League goals. However, his tally of eight from 19 games this term means he is on course to beat that previous tally of 10.

Talk of a reward from West Ham in the shape of a new contract has subsequently grown. And the Hammers confirmed the news with a statement on their website on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Moyes revealed that Antonio signed his new terms “about two months ago”.

He added that West Ham have tied down “a few more players”, but refused to reveal their identities as the club is “going about our business quietly and doing some things behind the scenes.”

However, Moyes said that the club are delighted to have tied their main striker down.

It remains unclear whether Declan Rice is another player West Ham have been able to tie down to a new contract, with the 22-year-old’s current terms expiring in 2024 ahead of a potential extra year.

The England midfielder, like Antonio, is an undisputed starter at the club. He also has a prominent international player.

Reports have consequently claimed that Manchester United will begin the groundwork over a bid for Rice in the coming weeks. Moyes has previously said that he values the player at “far, far more” than £100million.

As for new signings in January, Antonio has said that he wants competition for his place up top and new defenders.

Antonio wants new West Ham defenders

Speaking to The Footballer’s Football Podcast, he said: “One thing that we definitely need is a striker.

“I like a challenge, I always want my shirt and want to play.

“We’ve got quite a few injuries at the back, we’ve lost Kurt [Zouma], Angelo [Ogbonna] and Cress [Aaron Cresswell], so we must be looking at centre-halves as well.”

West Ham reportedly have interest in Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd.