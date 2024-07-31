West Ham are interested in Niclas Fullkrug and are close to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United have intensified their pursuit of a new striker, with negotiations to sign Borussia Dortmund star Niclas Fullkurg reportedly underway.

The Hammers’ new manager Julen Lopetegui has ambitious aims for the coming season and has made signing a new centre-forward one of his priorities.

He is looking to bring in more competition for Michail Antonio who is past his best at the age of 34, and that will allow Jarrod Bowen to play in his preferred right-winger position.

West Ham’s top target was initially Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, but with the Midlands club standing firm on their valuation of over £40m they have turned their attention to alternatives.

Reports suggest that Fullkrug is the next name on the Hammers’ shortlist and he would certainly be a statement signing.

The 31-year-old was key in Dortmund reaching the Champions League final last season and scored an impressive 16 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season.

The Germany international joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen for £14.3m 12 months ago and it’s claimed they could sell him for the right price this summer.

West Ham ‘in talks’ with Borussia Dortmund star

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Patrick Berger, West Ham’s interest in Fullkurg is ‘concrete’ and he is viewed as a viable alternative to Duran.

The fact that Fullkrug is 11 years older than Duran doesn’t seem to have put Lopetegui off as he believes the Dortmund star has the quality to fire West Ham towards the top of the Premier League.

The report claims the Hammers have already made contact with Fullkrug’s agents to discuss a potential transfer and contract terms have been ‘discussed.’

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten ‘wanted to bring the international striker to England’ when he was with Werder Bremen and his interest hasn’t gone away.

Fullkrug returned to Dortmund after Euro 2024 on Wednesday morning for ‘diagnostic tests’ and he remains ‘undecided’ on his future.

Stuttgart, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Fullkrug so he’s certainly not short of options, while remaining with Dortmund is also a possibility.

Dortmund’s preference would be to keep the forward, who is under contract until 2026, but would ‘consider offers’ in excess of €25m (£22m).

Sources: Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ‘advanced’

West Ham are also keen to bring in a new right-back this summer and sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that a deal for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is ‘advanced’ and ‘very close’ to completion.

The Red Devils value Wan-Bissaka between £15m and £20m. The overall fee for the transfer is yet to be confirmed but the clubs are working on a payment structure that suits both parties.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the 26-year-old is very keen on the move to the London Stadium.

The transfer will make room in Erik ten Hag’s squad for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who is desperate to join Man Utd this summer.

A deal worth around £20m with Bayern has already been reached and the transfer is expected to be finalised quickly once Wan-Bissaka joins West Ham, as is now expected.

