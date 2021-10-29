Moyes adds weight to ‘exciting’ West Ham takeover talk citing ‘feelgood factor’

David Moyes has added further weight to the West Ham takeover talk and noted the ‘feelgood factor’ around the club at present.

Reports this week have indicated Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to buy a big stake in the the east London club. With an estimated worth of $4billion, his investment could be significant. And it may lead to a full-blown takeover.

That news combined with the performances on the pitch make it a pretty good time to be involved with the Hammers.

When asked what he knew about the reports, Moyes replied: “Just the same rumours you have heard. I do not know any more than you know but it sounds as if something is happening, yes.”

He added: “There’s plenty of excitement around but we’ve had the feelgood factor for over 12 months.

“Relegation had been hanging over West Ham for a couple of years but we’re feeling much better than that now.

“We’re feeling like a side that can be competitive in the league and hopefully the cup competitions as well.”

West Ham have won eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions and sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Their most recent victory came against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, which one was Moyes believes epitomised their positive mentality.

The Scot said: “Manchester City didn’t lose – we won after a draw on penalty kicks – and they played really well on the night.

“We were able to get over the line on penalties, but I think it says more about the group and squad we have that they’re all contributing, demanding they have to play with the games we have and the schedule.

“None of them have let me down at this present of time – they’ve all come up trumps and played really well.

Moyes has firm focus

“All I’m doing is prioritising the next game. I’m certainly not seeing one competition more important than the other, you just continue to try to do the best you can.”

That next game is now the league clash away at Aston Villa on Sunday. Their boss Dean Smith has faced scrutiny in recent weeks, which Moyes finds strange.

“I don’t see how Dean Smith is under any pressure with how well he’s done at Aston Villa. I think they’ve bought really well,” he said.

“And I think he’s done a brilliant job at Aston Villa.”

The Hammers’ busy schedule has taken it’s toll on their squad. But there was positive team news in the pre-match press conference.

Moyes updated: “Coufal got some minutes, Fredericks is making progress after some injury worries. Alex Kral has returned so we are good at the moment. We have some knocks and niggles but hopefully we will be fine.”

