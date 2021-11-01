West Ham continue to exceed expectations in pretty much every competition this season. Their 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend showcased their ruthless side.

Hammers boss David Moyes seems to be extremely content with how his side have performed this season after the statement win.

Moyes’ side currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, only five points behind leaders Chelsea.

West Ham are in a rich vein of form, having won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, including the Carabao Cup win on penalties that ended Manchester City’s five-year unbeaten streak in the competition.

Moyes seems as if he could not be happier with his side at present. What’s more, he cited a team statistic that reinforces his side’s no-fear attitude this season.

“We’re unbeaten away and we’re not fazed by games on the road. I think we’ve got to the stage where we’re really confident in a lot of the things we do,” he said via The Standard.

That unbeaten run is all the more impressive considering his side have faced Manchester United twice on the road. As well as Everton, who started the season strongly, though have dropped back of late.

Moyes also commended his players for their positive attitudes, but warned them not to become complacent despite their top form.

“The players are understanding their roles and what’s expected of them. We can’t let up, I’ve told them that if we think we’re doing great and it’s all easy it’ll fail, so we’ve got to keep at it,” he said.

The Hammers look as if they could well improve on their sixth-place finish last season should they continue to maintain their lofty standards. Furthermore, their 41-year wait for a trophy may come to an end if their impressive performances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup are anything to go by.

Moyes ecstatic with addition to Declan Rice’s game

Declan Rice has been one of the stand-out performers for West Ham this season. The vice-captain has recently supplemented his game with goals, which is a massive bonus for the side.

His manager has been hugely impressed with the form Rice is in.

“Declan is at a very good level for someone so young,” said Moyes. “He has a big responsibility and he has improved greatly.”

“Let’s hope it continues. We asked last year if he could bring goals and other actions to his game and he has. We are very pleased for him.”

It seems as if when Rice is in form, West Ham are firing on all cylinders. As such, the side will hope the Englishman remains red-hot for the rest of the season and beyond.

